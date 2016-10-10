Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Old 01-10-2017, 02:29 PM   #1
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 10,438
Drew Brees 2016 Video
At age 37, Drew Brees managed to prove the critics wrong once again in 2016.

Drew Brees led the NFL in passing yards for a 3rd straight year with 5,208 yards on the season. He complimented that by tossing 37 touchdowns and also broke an NFL record for most completions in a single season with 471 completions. Drew Brees was snubbed for the Pro Bowl but that didn't stop him from playing high level caliber football.


Old 01-10-2017, 03:04 PM   #2
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,564
Re: Drew Brees 2016 Video
There is nothing wrong with Drew that's for sure. Unfortunately I think next year is his last as a Saint unless we get a Super Bowl. NFC championship game may keep him here. Otherwise he goes to a team that is just a QB away from a championship.
