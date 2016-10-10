|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; At age 37, Drew Brees managed to prove the critics wrong once again in 2016. Drew Brees led the NFL in passing yards for a 3rd straight year with 5,208 yards on the season. He complimented that by tossing 37 ...
|
|
|01-10-2017, 02:29 PM
|#1
|
|
Drew Brees 2016 Video
At age 37, Drew Brees managed to prove the critics wrong once again in 2016.
Drew Brees led the NFL in passing yards for a 3rd straight year with 5,208 yards on the season. He complimented that by tossing 37 touchdowns and also broke an NFL record for most completions in a single season with 471 completions. Drew Brees was snubbed for the Pro Bowl but that didn't stop him from playing high level caliber football.
|
|01-10-2017, 03:04 PM
|#2
|
|
Re: Drew Brees 2016 Video
There is nothing wrong with Drew that's for sure. Unfortunately I think next year is his last as a Saint unless we get a Super Bowl. NFC championship game may keep him here. Otherwise he goes to a team that is just a QB away from a championship.
|
|
|
|
