foreverfan 10,000+ Posts!!

Join Date: Mar 2006 Location: Metairie, LA Posts: 10,438 Blog Entries: 5

Drew Brees 2016 Video



Drew Brees led the NFL in passing yards for a 3rd straight year with 5,208 yards on the season. He complimented that by tossing 37 touchdowns and also broke an NFL record for most completions in a single season with 471 completions. Drew Brees was snubbed for the Pro Bowl but that didn't stop him from playing high level caliber football.





Drew Brees || "Centuries" || 2016 Highlights HD - YouTube Drew Brees || "Centuries" || 2016 Highlights HD - YouTube At age 37, Drew Brees managed to prove the critics wrong once again in 2016.Drew Brees led the NFL in passing yards for a 3rd straight year with 5,208 yards on the season. He complimented that by tossing 37 touchdowns and also broke an NFL record for most completions in a single season with 471 completions. Drew Brees was snubbed for the Pro Bowl but that didn't stop him from playing high level caliber football. BusDriver likes this.