The off-season recipe for success Free Agency

Address holes with quality 2nd tier guys in free agency. Like we did with Greer, Lewis, Fujita, Shanle, Dave Thomas, Watson, Shraper, etc...



This allows us to approach the draft with the BPA mentality, taking needs mostly out of the equation.



Stay away from the mega money splash signings unless a freak stud becomes available via trade or free agency (Vilma, Brees etc).



Draft

Do not draft solely for need, but eliminate positions of non-need. Obviously if a Deuce McAllister type player drops a half-round, yeah you probably pull the trigger. But if that doesn't happen, eliminate positions of non-need.



Trust your board. If the best available pass rusher doesn't really grade out any better than what you already have, move along. I think thats what happened with OG in 2016. After the 2nd round there just weren't any prospects better than the young guys we already had.



Philosophy

Pick a scheme and target players fit that scheme. Steelers, Ravens and Pats did that for years with huge success. Enough of the square pegs in round holes.



