|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Free Agency Address holes with quality 2nd tier guys in free agency. Like we did with Greer, Lewis, Fujita, Shanle, Dave Thomas, Watson, Shraper, etc... This allows us to approach the draft with the BPA mentality, taking needs mostly out ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-10-2017, 07:57 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,299
|
The off-season recipe for success
Free Agency
Address holes with quality 2nd tier guys in free agency. Like we did with Greer, Lewis, Fujita, Shanle, Dave Thomas, Watson, Shraper, etc...
This allows us to approach the draft with the BPA mentality, taking needs mostly out of the equation.
Stay away from the mega money splash signings unless a freak stud becomes available via trade or free agency (Vilma, Brees etc).
Draft
Do not draft solely for need, but eliminate positions of non-need. Obviously if a Deuce McAllister type player drops a half-round, yeah you probably pull the trigger. But if that doesn't happen, eliminate positions of non-need.
Trust your board. If the best available pass rusher doesn't really grade out any better than what you already have, move along. I think thats what happened with OG in 2016. After the 2nd round there just weren't any prospects better than the young guys we already had.
Philosophy
Pick a scheme and target players fit that scheme. Steelers, Ravens and Pats did that for years with huge success. Enough of the square pegs in round holes.
Damn, why aren't I an NFL GM? It looks so easy on paper.
|
The easily offended are easily manipulated
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|