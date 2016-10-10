|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I have to say I agree ... Defensive Tackle Nick Fairley is Priority #1 for New Orleans Saints Offseason Nick Fairley signed a one-year contract with a $3 million dollar base salary that proved to be one of the best ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-11-2017, 11:13 AM
|#1
|
Threaded by AsylumGuido
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,513
Rating: (0 votes - average)
I have to say I agree ...
Defensive Tackle Nick Fairley is Priority #1 for New Orleans Saints Offseason
Nick Fairley signed a one-year contract with a $3 million dollar base salary that proved to be one of the best bargains in the NFL as he had a career year in New Orleans. Fairley finished the year with 6.5 sacks and 29 tackles, both single-year career highs.
In what was surely an emotional roller coaster of a year, Fairley got the recognition he deserved and hadn’t experienced since his days in Detroit, but also had to deal with the tragic passing of his mother in the middle of the 2016 regular season. Now Fairley is entering free agency for the third year in a row, but his focus can be squarely on football - and the New Orleans Saints’ focus should be squarely on Nick Fairley.
Fairley has already gone on record saying he wants to stay in New Orleans. Sean Payton has returned the sentiment, responding that the Saints would love to have Fairley back on the Saints in 2017. Fairley had a career year here, says he feels comfortable playing here, and is only a couple of hours away from his hometown of Mobile, Alabama. He’s even gone further to say New Orleans would have an upper hand in free agency dealings over other teams vying for his services.
With approximately $30 million in cap space in 2017, the Saints have the cap space to bring back Fairley on a two-year deal, and he should be the top priority for the Saints this offseason.
You could argue there are bigger and more pressing needs for the Saints right now. A pass rushing specialist opposite should-be-All-Pro Cam Jordan is essential. Failing to improve the secondary would be almost criminal at this point. Even with an offensive line that over-performed, there is still plenty of room for improvement.
More here ...
|
Views: 38
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|01-11-2017, 11:25 AM
|#2
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,329
|
Re: Defensive Tackle Nick Fairley is Priority #1
Have to do so carefully, all for bringing him back, but do not want to give too large and long a contract and have it blow up in our face.
|01-11-2017, 11:35 AM
|#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,167
|
Re: Defensive Tackle Nick Fairley is Priority #1
Hopefully we have learned some lessons. Make it more performance based and no long term contract, two years tops. We are just getting out of this mess.
|01-11-2017, 11:40 AM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 1,673
|
Re: Defensive Tackle Nick Fairley is Priority #1
3 yr at 12 to 14 million should be the max. He played good this year and could be a center piece on the line. Save some money for cb, lb and de.
|01-11-2017, 12:24 PM
|#5
|
The Professor
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lithonia, GA
Posts: 1,743
|
Re: Defensive Tackle Nick Fairley is Priority #1
Originally Posted by BeastmodeThe Saints are certainly within their rights to do that. Fairley as a free agent is within his rights to field and accept other offers.
My questions are:
1. If another team makes a bigger, better, longer, with more guaranteed money offer to Fairley, should he in fact take the Saints hometown discount?
2. If the two year performance based contract isn't competitive vs the market, should the Saints sweeten their offer, or let Fairley go?
3. If the Saints let Fairley go because their contract offer isn't competitive, then how do you fill that now vacant slot? And at what cost?
The contract you are describing was Fairley's contract last year. He produced. So now his value in the market is higher.
The real question is what is his real value to the Saints and are they willing to make an offer that represents that value?
Free agents cannot be strongarmed in contract negotiations. There are 31 other teams and many of them have a ton of money to spend. So offers need to both be competitive in the market and represent the true value to the team.
SFIAH
|
Super Bowl Championships New Orleans Saints:1, Atlanta:0, Carolina:0
Life is good.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81049-defensive-tackle-nick-fairley-priority-1-a.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-11-2017 11:35 AM
|2