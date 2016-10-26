|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The San Diego Chargers appear to be no more. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chargers are set to announce a move to Los Angeles as early as Thursday. The NFL had given the franchise an extension through the ...
|
|
|01-11-2017, 10:40 PM
|
|
Chargers to announce move to Los Angeles
The San Diego Chargers appear to be no more.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chargers are set to announce a move to Los Angeles as early as Thursday.
The NFL had given the franchise an extension through the weekend on their option to join the Rams in L.A. In the end, the Chargers didnt need the extra time to make the decision. The Chargers have played the last 55 seasons in San Diego after moving south after one season in Los Angeles in 1960.
Report: Chargers to announce move to Los Angeles | ProFootballTalk
|
|
|
|
|
