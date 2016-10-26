Danno Site Donor 2014

Truth Addict

Join Date: Dec 2003 Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R) Posts: 21,321

Two positions



For me, I think we're at least OK along at OL/DB/DT/WR/TE/RB (Obviously you upgrade if possible)



But where we have two "glaring" weaknesses is at RDE (pass rusher) and at LB (need another Vilma or Dome Patrollesque type).



We must find a stud pass rusher and a stud LB.



Gimme a Justin Houston type on the edge and a Luke Kuechley type LB and we're back in the top 5 talent wise.



Now just where do we get those two?



