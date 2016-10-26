|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; OK, which two positions do you think we absolutely sho' nuff must, without question, absofreakinglutely need to address in 2017? For me, I think we're at least OK along at OL/DB/DT/WR/TE/RB (Obviously you upgrade if possible) But where we have ...
|
|
|01-16-2017, 08:57 PM
|#1
|
|
Two positions
OK, which two positions do you think we absolutely sho' nuff must, without question, absofreakinglutely need to address in 2017?
For me, I think we're at least OK along at OL/DB/DT/WR/TE/RB (Obviously you upgrade if possible)
But where we have two "glaring" weaknesses is at RDE (pass rusher) and at LB (need another Vilma or Dome Patrollesque type).
We must find a stud pass rusher and a stud LB.
Gimme a Justin Houston type on the edge and a Luke Kuechley type LB and we're back in the top 5 talent wise.
Now just where do we get those two?
Who You Got?
|
|01-16-2017, 09:22 PM
|#2
|
|
Re: Two positions
1st round pick... a difference maker on Defense. The position doesn't matter.
#1 Turnover maker. A game changer. NOTHING ELSE.
2nd round pick... a trouble maker on Defense.
#1 Pressure maker. Strong tackler. Thinks as fast as he runs. NOTHING ELSE.
ALL FROM MAJOR TEAMS.
Also... I don't want anybody with a injury history in college until the 4th round.
|01-16-2017, 09:40 PM
|#4
|
|
Re: Two positions
Free Agency: LB Zach Brown
Draft: DE Derek Barnett
Boom.
|01-16-2017, 09:44 PM
|#5
|
|
Re: Two positions
GUARD - Zietler is a mauler and this team needs one badly.
OLB - Ingram
Side note: Players like Malcom Smith, Zach Brown, or Kevin minter could be huge for this defense. And none of those three should break the bank.
|01-16-2017, 10:42 PM
|#7
|
|
Re: Two positions
NT and S gets my vote. The front line needs to penetrate better, and taking a S like Peppers could also take some of the pressure off of the lb.'s if used properly.
|01-17-2017, 12:35 AM
|#8
|
|
Re: Two positions
Edge rusher and Lb. I feel our CBs will be much better when they have help.
|01-17-2017, 02:34 AM
|#9
|
|
Re: Two positions
In Free Agency?
Right Guard Kevin Zeitler is the priority...
Outside Cornerback, a couple of options...
There are no edge DEs in Free Agency worth those kind of dollars, so I'd look to solve that in the draft after we've taken care of right guard and cornerback...
|01-17-2017, 04:51 AM
|#10
|
|
Re: Two positions
For me it's DE and MLB
Give Cam Jordan some help on the other side, move Craig Robertson back to the outside and draft a true MLB.
I think our front 7 gets tons better from 2 moves like that.
