Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Two positions

Two positions

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; OK, which two positions do you think we absolutely sho' nuff must, without question, absofreakinglutely need to address in 2017? For me, I think we're at least OK along at OL/DB/DT/WR/TE/RB (Obviously you upgrade if possible) But where we have ...

Like Tree3Likes
  • 1 Post By neugey
  • 1 Post By ChrisXVI
  • 1 Post By K Major

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-16-2017, 08:57 PM   #1
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,321
Two positions
OK, which two positions do you think we absolutely sho' nuff must, without question, absofreakinglutely need to address in 2017?

For me, I think we're at least OK along at OL/DB/DT/WR/TE/RB (Obviously you upgrade if possible)

But where we have two "glaring" weaknesses is at RDE (pass rusher) and at LB (need another Vilma or Dome Patrollesque type).

We must find a stud pass rusher and a stud LB.

Gimme a Justin Houston type on the edge and a Luke Kuechley type LB and we're back in the top 5 talent wise.

Now just where do we get those two?

Who You Got?

The easily offended are easily manipulated
Danno is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-16-2017, 09:22 PM   #2
10,000+ Posts!!
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 10,447
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Two positions
1st round pick... a difference maker on Defense. The position doesn't matter.
#1 Turnover maker. A game changer. NOTHING ELSE.

2nd round pick... a trouble maker on Defense.
#1 Pressure maker. Strong tackler. Thinks as fast as he runs. NOTHING ELSE.

ALL FROM MAJOR TEAMS.

Also... I don't want anybody with a injury history in college until the 4th round.
foreverfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-16-2017, 09:36 PM   #3
Hu Dat!
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 3,464
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Two positions
We shouldn't draft for need, but the two positions I am most concerned about are pass-rushing DE and CB. Just because we always seem to get CB's beat up, we need a lot of them.
RailBoss likes this.
neugey is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-16-2017, 09:40 PM   #4
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 3,849
Re: Two positions
Free Agency: LB Zach Brown

Draft: DE Derek Barnett

Boom.
K Major likes this.
ChrisXVI is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-16-2017, 09:44 PM   #5
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,766
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Two positions
GUARD - Zietler is a mauler and this team needs one badly.
OLB - Ingram

Side note: Players like Malcom Smith, Zach Brown, or Kevin minter could be huge for this defense. And none of those three should break the bank.
ChrisXVI likes this.
K Major is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-16-2017, 10:23 PM   #6
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,766
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Two positions
Originally Posted by ChrisXVI View Post
Draft: DE Derek Barnett
I think Barnett is the best DE in the draft and could be there at #11.
K Major is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-16-2017, 10:42 PM   #7
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,444
Re: Two positions
NT and S gets my vote. The front line needs to penetrate better, and taking a S like Peppers could also take some of the pressure off of the lb.'s if used properly.
halloween 65 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-17-2017, 12:35 AM   #8
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,574
Re: Two positions
Edge rusher and Lb. I feel our CBs will be much better when they have help.
The Dude is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-17-2017, 02:34 AM   #9
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 12,764
Blog Entries: 23
Re: Two positions
In Free Agency?

Right Guard Kevin Zeitler is the priority...

Outside Cornerback, a couple of options...

There are no edge DEs in Free Agency worth those kind of dollars, so I'd look to solve that in the draft after we've taken care of right guard and cornerback...
jeanpierre is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-17-2017, 04:51 AM   #10
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,565
Re: Two positions
For me it's DE and MLB

Give Cam Jordan some help on the other side, move Craig Robertson back to the outside and draft a true MLB.

I think our front 7 gets tons better from 2 moves like that.
dizzle88 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« CBS 2017 Mock Draft | 2017 draft prospects thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81114-two-positions.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 01-16-2017 09:16 PM 7


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:37 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts