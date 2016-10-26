|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; 11. New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama: Given that the Saints finished last in the NFL against the pass in 2016, adding one of the talented cornerbacks from this year's class would seem like a shoo-in selection. Instead, look ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-16-2017, 10:30 PM
|#1
|
Threaded by SmashMouth
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,724
Blog Entries: 29
Rating: (0 votes - average)
11. New Orleans Saints
Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama: Given that the Saints finished last in the NFL against the pass in 2016, adding one of the talented cornerbacks from this year's class would seem like a shoo-in selection. Instead, look for the Saints to go bigger. With remarkable closing speed and the physicality to intimidate, Foster could offer immediate impact ability against both the pass and run.
read more
|
Views: 82
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
|01-17-2017, 12:14 AM
|#2
|
500th Post
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Scott
Posts: 550
|
Re: CBS 2017 Mock Draft
I wouldn't hate it. Foster or Anderson, either one would be a good pick I think. Or if by some miracle Barnett falls to us.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81116-cbs-2017-mock-draft.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-16-2017 11:34 PM
|4
|The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-16-2017 10:48 PM
|1