11. New Orleans Saints
Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama: Given that the Saints finished last in the NFL against the pass in 2016, adding one of the talented cornerbacks from this year's class would seem like a shoo-in selection. Instead, look for the Saints to go bigger. With remarkable closing speed and the physicality to intimidate, Foster could offer immediate impact ability against both the pass and run.



Re: CBS 2017 Mock Draft
I wouldn't hate it. Foster or Anderson, either one would be a good pick I think. Or if by some miracle Barnett falls to us.
