2016 Grading the Saints RB's

Grading the 2016 Saints: Running back | NOLA.com

#1
2016 Grading the Saints RB's
Grading the 2016 Saints: Running back | NOLA.com
#2
Re: 2016 Grading the Saints RB's
Keep Ingram, Hightower and Kuhn, the rest can go. I still believe a hammer back to finish out games would help out more than a scat back would.
#3
Re: 2016 Grading the Saints RB's
Originally Posted by halloween 65 View Post
Keep Ingram, Hightower and Kuhn, the rest can go. I still believe a hammer back to finish out games would help out more than a scat back would.
Like Blount. Was a TD machine around the GL. Hardly involved in passing.
#4
Re: 2016 Grading the Saints RB's
Payton has been most successful with what some call a satellite back, ie Bush Sproles . Someone like Christian McCafferty would add another dimension to our offense.
#5
Re: 2016 Grading the Saints RB's
I have never been a huge fan of Ingram. He gets the job done but I feel there is always someone behind him that comes in and does better.

We do need a Bush/Sproles type back.
#6
Re: 2016 Grading the Saints RB's
Wish we wouldn't have "expelled" Spiller
#7
Re: 2016 Grading the Saints RB's
Ingram will remain the workhorse. It's the defense we must address and they will again in the draft, again!
