|01-19-2017, 10:53 PM
|#1
|
2016 Grading the Saints RB's
|01-20-2017, 07:23 AM
|#2
|
Re: 2016 Grading the Saints RB's
Keep Ingram, Hightower and Kuhn, the rest can go. I still believe a hammer back to finish out games would help out more than a scat back would.
|01-20-2017, 09:39 AM
|#3
|
Re: 2016 Grading the Saints RB's
|01-20-2017, 10:34 AM
|#4
|
Re: 2016 Grading the Saints RB's
Payton has been most successful with what some call a satellite back, ie Bush Sproles . Someone like Christian McCafferty would add another dimension to our offense.
|01-20-2017, 10:52 AM
|#5
|
Re: 2016 Grading the Saints RB's
I have never been a huge fan of Ingram. He gets the job done but I feel there is always someone behind him that comes in and does better.
We do need a Bush/Sproles type back.
