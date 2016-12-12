|
Jim Tomsula interviews with Saints for position coach job
|01-20-2017, 04:39 PM
Saints Interviewing Jim Tomsula - YES!!!
Jim Tomsula interviews with Saints for position coach job
We asked for it, and now we have it.
According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, former 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula has interviewed with the Saints for their vacant defensive line coaching gig.
The Saints are looking for someone to replace Bill Johnson, who was fired as part of a staff shakeup there. Johnson landed with the Rams.
Tomsula went 5-11 in his one season as 49ers head coach in 2015, and was defensive line coach there for the eight years prior.
He was out of football last year, living off the $14 million the 49ers paid him for one season of work.
Saints Interviewing Tomsula for DL Coach
Wow, this would be huge!!!
|
The easily offended are easily manipulated
|01-20-2017, 04:44 PM
I wonder if he knows any other good coaches?
|01-20-2017, 04:47 PM
He built a fantastic D line for the 49ers from 2010-2013, let's hope he can bring that success here.
|01-20-2017, 04:51 PM
Yeah man! That's what I'm talking 'bout! Now let's get some LB coach news.
|01-20-2017, 05:17 PM
Originally Posted by DannoI thought that guy kind of got shafted in SF. He didn't really get a chance
|01-20-2017, 05:17 PM
That could be a real interesting addition if it works out.
|01-20-2017, 05:20 PM
Tomsula developed several defensive linemen for the 49ers, including three undrafted free agents, Tony Jerod-Eddie, Ian Williams and Mike Purcell, who were all contributors for the team last season.
He was also the defensive line coach when the team drafted defensive tackle Ricky Jean-Francois, who has stuck around for seven seasons with the 49ers, Indianapolis and Washington, in the seventh round.
Saints interview former 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula for defensive line coach opening
|01-20-2017, 05:57 PM
It works because to quote a certain sports talk show: "Jim Tomsula sounds like a monster a creole grandma comes up with to keep kids quiet. Keep quiet or that Jim Tomsula is comin out tha swamp!"
|01-20-2017, 07:25 PM
You can't make Chicken Salad outta Chicken ****.
It probably comes down to teacher versus schemer. Some can scheme vets well, some can develop youngsters. I'm guessing very few can do both.
