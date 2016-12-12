WillSaints81 1000 Posts +

Join Date: Oct 2012 Posts: 3,123

The question that won't be answered If the offense does well next year off of turnovers, we will not know if it was because of defense or offense improvement as this has been something that nobody is clear on. Some think the offense can beat any defense in good field position. Personally SP will go into this offseason not even allowing that to be a question. And it's not something I'm happy with. I guess I would like to see what this offense really is made of against the better defenses assuming there is better field position without any additional offensive help this season other than replacing Fleener.