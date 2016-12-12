Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The question that won't be answered

The question that won't be answered
If the offense does well next year off of turnovers, we will not know if it was because of defense or offense improvement as this has been something that nobody is clear on. Some think the offense can beat any defense in good field position. Personally SP will go into this offseason not even allowing that to be a question. And it's not something I'm happy with. I guess I would like to see what this offense really is made of against the better defenses assuming there is better field position without any additional offensive help this season other than replacing Fleener.
Re: The question that won't be answered
I thought you were finding a different team to be a fan of.
jnormand likes this.
Re: The question that won't be answered
Originally Posted by ChrisXVI View Post
I thought you were finding a different team to be a fan of.
I was just confused by the post...
jnormand likes this.
Re: The question that won't be answered
Originally Posted by WillSaints81 View Post
If the offense does well next year off of turnovers, we will not know if it was because of defense or offense improvement as this has been something that nobody is clear on.
Uhhh, what?

Originally Posted by WillSaints81 View Post
Some think the offense can beat any defense in good field position. Personally SP will go into this offseason not even allowing that to be a question.
Again... WTF are you saying?


Dude, do you even read your own posts?
jnormand likes this.
Re: The question that won't be answered
Originally Posted by spkb25 View Post
I was just confused by the post...
I was like..."I don't know if I should click on this post....I might regret it...". I went against my better judgement and now I'm completely confused. Lol. But I did get a chuckle out of some of the responses.
spkb25 likes this.
Re: The question that won't be answered
In need of some attention tonight?
The longest word in the english language is pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis, in German it's rindfleischetikettierungsueberwachungsaufgabenuebertragungsgesetz and in Danish it's speciallægepraksisplanlægningsstabiliseringsperiode just in case you choose to start skipping the space bar like you skip using the period key.
Re: The question that won't be answered
I'm gonna regret this, but what exactly is the question won't be answered?
Re: The question that won't be answered
...
jnormand and spkb25 like this.
Re: The question that won't be answered
Just skimmed down until I read ...
Re: The question that won't be answered
Originally Posted by Danno View Post
I'm gonna regret this, but what exactly is the question won't be answered?
The one up top. How could anyone answer that?
