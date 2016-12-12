|
|
|
|01-20-2017, 07:59 PM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,123
|
The question that won't be answered
If the offense does well next year off of turnovers, we will not know if it was because of defense or offense improvement as this has been something that nobody is clear on. Some think the offense can beat any defense in good field position. Personally SP will go into this offseason not even allowing that to be a question. And it's not something I'm happy with. I guess I would like to see what this offense really is made of against the better defenses assuming there is better field position without any additional offensive help this season other than replacing Fleener.
|01-20-2017, 08:01 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 3,860
|
Re: The question that won't be answered
I thought you were finding a different team to be a fan of.
|01-20-2017, 08:15 PM
|#3
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,357
|
Re: The question that won't be answered
|01-20-2017, 08:22 PM
|#4
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,337
|
Re: The question that won't be answered
Originally Posted by WillSaints81Uhhh, what?
Originally Posted by WillSaints81Again... WTF are you saying?
Dude, do you even read your own posts?
|01-20-2017, 08:44 PM
|#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 2,935
|
Re: The question that won't be answered
|01-20-2017, 09:46 PM
|#6
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 3,511
|
Re: The question that won't be answered
In need of some attention tonight?
The longest word in the english language is pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis, in German it's rindfleischetikettierungsueberwachungsaufgabenuebertragungsgesetz and in Danish it's speciallægepraksisplanlægningsstabiliseringsperiode just in case you choose to start skipping the space bar like you skip using the period key.
|01-20-2017, 10:00 PM
|#7
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,337
|
Re: The question that won't be answered
I'm gonna regret this, but what exactly is the question won't be answered?
|01-20-2017, 10:57 PM
|#9
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,556
|
Re: The question that won't be answered
Just skimmed down until I read ...
|01-21-2017, 12:31 AM
|#10
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 3,511
|
Re: The question that won't be answered
|
|
|
|
