|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; 1. Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 2. Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida 3. Corn Elder, CB, Miami NFL.com...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-23-2017, 06:06 PM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,751
Blog Entries: 29
|
NFL.com three-round mock draft
1. Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
2. Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida
3. Corn Elder, CB, Miami
NFL.com
|Latest Blogs
|
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81194-nfl-com-three-round-mock-draft.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Independent New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-23-2017 08:00 PM
|1
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-23-2017 06:36 PM
|2