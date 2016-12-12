|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; We have seen how the TE has been a vital part of the Saints offense. Coby Fleener was a bust given his cap figure IMHO . OJ Howard is a player that didn't have as many opportunities to exhibit his ...
|01-26-2017, 02:25 PM
|
Tight End an area of Interest
We have seen how the TE has been a vital part of the Saints offense. Coby Fleener was a bust given his cap figure IMHO . OJ Howard is a player that didn't have as many opportunities to exhibit his superior athletic skills as he should in the offense he played in. I estimate him being a second rd pick and wouldn't mind him in the black and gold.
The twoTE formation is something I would like to see more of out of the Saints. It is useful in creating mismatches. Adding another pass receiver TE would open up opportunities for Play action in the running game and would allow us to force defenses in coverages to our advantage
Josh Hill has failed to take advantage of his Saints tenure. I think it is time to move on . Hoomanwani is a good blocking TE and I hope he returns healthy
|01-26-2017, 03:39 PM
|#2
Re: Tight End an area of Interest
I think we would use it more if Hill could actually play TE.
