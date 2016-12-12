|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum
01-26-2017, 06:34 PM
#3
Re: Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees
Still really like GW, he was the one that pushed our teams level to Super bowl status. His mindset made everyone tough, he even made the offense tougher because the D would smack them in the mouth without any questions.
Speaks volumes when the only game Payton shows any passion for was a meaningless game against GW, yet he can't inspire our team with the playoffs on the line.
01-26-2017, 07:33 PM
#4
Re: Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees
Honestly I think it all starts at Training camp ... If we go up to West Virginia again... we will be another soft losing mediocre team !
01-26-2017, 07:34 PM
#5
Re: Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees
You know, I halfway joked about this when it happened, but I think Drew had a lot of input in the firing of those asst coaches
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk
01-26-2017, 08:26 PM
#6
Re: Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees
Originally Posted by jeanpierreIs he saying the defense's woes are his fault?
01-26-2017, 09:04 PM
#7
Re: Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees
Sounds like a backhanded comment about Payton to me.
01-26-2017, 09:08 PM
#8
Re: Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees
