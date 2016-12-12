dizzle88 5000 POSTS! +

Join Date: Oct 2009 Posts: 6,577

Re: Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees Still really like GW, he was the one that pushed our teams level to Super bowl status. His mindset made everyone tough, he even made the offense tougher because the D would smack them in the mouth without any questions.



Speaks volumes when the only game Payton shows any passion for was a meaningless game against GW, yet he can't inspire our team with the playoffs on the line.