Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;

Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees
Pretty impressive quote...

Re: Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees
Re: Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees
Still really like GW, he was the one that pushed our teams level to Super bowl status. His mindset made everyone tough, he even made the offense tougher because the D would smack them in the mouth without any questions.

Speaks volumes when the only game Payton shows any passion for was a meaningless game against GW, yet he can't inspire our team with the playoffs on the line.
Re: Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees
Honestly I think it all starts at Training camp ... If we go up to West Virginia again... we will be another soft losing mediocre team !
Re: Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees
You know, I halfway joked about this when it happened, but I think Drew had a lot of input in the firing of those asst coaches

Re: Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees
Originally Posted by jeanpierre View Post
Is he saying the defense's woes are his fault?
Re: Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees
Sounds like a backhanded comment about Payton to me.
Re: Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees
Originally Posted by 44Champs View Post
You know, I halfway joked about this when it happened, but I think Drew had a lot of input in the firing of those asst coaches

I agree with you. I think the when he Tweeted about how he was sick and tired of saying next year he meant it. Wouldn't surprise me if an ultimatum came down.
Re: Gregg Williams Speaking at Senior Bowl about Drew Brees
Originally Posted by The Dude View Post
Sounds like a backhanded comment about Payton to me.
100%
