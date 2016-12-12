Pete 

Join Date: Apr 2010 Location: Patterson, Louisiana Posts: 1,403

Potential of Draft Trades/Movement What are ya'll thoughts on us getting back to Mickey and Sean's wildstreak of moving around in the draft?

What's Jeff Ireland's tendencies before getting hired in the Big Easy and will it override the regimes willingness to stay or move?

I'm thinking the potential is high this year for a Shocker..



"Angry Mark" seemed to reach his prime running with wreckless abandon was arguably the healthiest he's been since being drafted lost his cool,and so did Brandin Cooks this past season.

Will the organization make an example of them to show its a team first philosophy in Nawlins' and trade them away?



I think I can see the daylight right around the corner and our team on the verge of hitting a powerful stride in 2017.Do we lose one of our proven playmakers in this upcoming draft to gain profit in a defensive laden draft...



The potential of a still unknown Lasco could emerge to make Ingram expendable who knows...



Thoughts? Attached Thumbnails