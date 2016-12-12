|
|
|
|01-27-2017, 09:30 PM
|#1
|
|
Is Brees starting the pro-bowl?
I mean he was second or third on the final list. But idk how they determine the starters now. Is it by the voting results or the coach's preference. It would be stupid if the coaches decided to have Prescott playing in the fourth quarter, as that stuff is what's been souring pro-bowls with weaker named QBs playing toward the end.
|01-27-2017, 10:01 PM
|#2
|
|
Re: Is Brees starting the pro-bowl?
It would be more entertaining watching them play T Ball Wiffle Ball. This game needs to die.
|01-27-2017, 10:25 PM
|#3
|
|
Re: Is Brees starting the pro-bowl?
I hope not. Why risk injury.
|01-27-2017, 10:35 PM
|#4
|
|
Re: Is Brees starting the pro-bowl?
I honestly can't think of anything less interesting at the moment.
|01-28-2017, 03:34 AM
|#6
|
|
Re: Is Brees starting the pro-bowl?
|01-28-2017, 07:32 PM
|#7
|
|
Re: Is Brees starting the pro-bowl?
Yet this was a thread: "New Orleans Saints have no All-Pro players for third straight year"
|01-28-2017, 07:36 PM
|#8
|
|
Re: Is Brees starting the pro-bowl?
Not only is Brees starting, but he was voted captain by all of the players. The people that really know have it right.
|01-29-2017, 02:30 AM
|#9
|
|
Re: Is Brees starting the pro-bowl?
You would not like to see Brees dominate the fourth quarter against Andy Dalton and have people talking about a exciting end to a probowl? The probowl is bad because QBs don't play enough and it's always about the latest flavor of the season. Take for instance in 07 VY and Romo getting all the fourth quarter action and even third quarter. Probowls are voted on by too many players and fans who don't see the game the way they fans do when they actually watch a probowl. The regular season is deceiving. Not all QBs fit every team.
