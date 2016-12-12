WillSaints81 1000 Posts +

Re: Is Brees starting the pro-bowl? You would not like to see Brees dominate the fourth quarter against Andy Dalton and have people talking about a exciting end to a probowl? The probowl is bad because QBs don't play enough and it's always about the latest flavor of the season. Take for instance in 07 VY and Romo getting all the fourth quarter action and even third quarter. Probowls are voted on by too many players and fans who don't see the game the way they fans do when they actually watch a probowl. The regular season is deceiving. Not all QBs fit every team.