|01-28-2017, 07:30 PM
|#1
|
|
Mike D's 6-20, who do you like at 11?
Mine...
6. Derek Barnett - Defensive End, Tennessee (the perfect compliment to Cam Jordan. Its truly a perfect fit)
10. Reuben Foster - Inside Linebacker, Alabama (He's pretty close to being the next Ray Lewis, I'm thinking thats a plus)
13. Cam Robinson - Offensive Tackle, Alabama (He's probably not an elite LT prospect, but everything I'm reading says he could be an elite RT for a decade plus).
|01-28-2017, 08:10 PM
|#2
|
|
Re: Mike D's 6-20, who do you like at 11?
Don't forget to enter the draft competition pinned or linked in my signature.
|01-28-2017, 09:27 PM
|#5
|
|
Re: Mike D's 6-20, who do you like at 11?
If we can't sign Zach Brown in free agency then it's gotta be Reuben Foster. Can't rebuild a defense without a Mike LB.
As far as that list goes, give me Foster, Derek Barnett or Marshon Lattimore.
|01-28-2017, 09:41 PM
|#6
|
|
Re: Mike D's 6-20, who do you like at 11?
Round 1 requirement. impact player that can starter day one. The fact you have a chance at a player that is a FREAK and is unlike anything we have seen in the past is only icing on the cake. This early in round one BPA absolutely trumps Needs. One of the safest picks to boot. If not the safest pick in round 1
O.J. Howard TE Alabama 6055 251 4.57 #88 Sr
Is the pick that is all he is billed to be and actually has upside to boot. He proved it at senior bowl. He is the first big TE with solid blocking skills. Find me a WR or TE at 6'5" that run a 4.57 and fill the roll as a traditional TE without being a joke. Rob Gronkowski is the only one that comes to mind. He also blows open the escape clause in Coby Fleener contract in 2018.
Taking a page the Pats and using a double TE attack for an aging QB might not be a bad idea to use.
Next safest pick?
Jamal Adams - Strong Safety, LSU
Sidney Jones - Cornerback, Washington
|01-28-2017, 09:53 PM
|#7
|
|
Re: Mike D's 6-20, who do you like at 11?
I want to hate everything about your post because I want the Saints to draft a DE to free up Jordan.
However, the reasoning you posit for drafting Howard is extremely solid.
I will add that his value will outlast Brees and make the next QB's life much easier.
Thanks for the post Hagan.
I dig it.
