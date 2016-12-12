hagan714 LB Mentallity

Re: Mike D's 6-20, who do you like at 11? Round 1 requirement. impact player that can starter day one. The fact you have a chance at a player that is a FREAK and is unlike anything we have seen in the past is only icing on the cake. This early in round one BPA absolutely trumps Needs. One of the safest picks to boot. If not the safest pick in round 1



O.J. Howard TE Alabama 6055 251 4.57 #88 Sr



Is the pick that is all he is billed to be and actually has upside to boot. He proved it at senior bowl. He is the first big TE with solid blocking skills. Find me a WR or TE at 6'5" that run a 4.57 and fill the roll as a traditional TE without being a joke. Rob Gronkowski is the only one that comes to mind. He also blows open the escape clause in Coby Fleener contract in 2018.



Taking a page the Pats and using a double TE attack for an aging QB might not be a bad idea to use.



Next safest pick?

Jamal Adams - Strong Safety, LSU

