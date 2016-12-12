Utah_Saint Site Donor

Walter Football: How To Get The Saints Marching Again.



How To Get The Saints Marching Again



The New Orleans Saints have gone 7-9 the past three seasons and four of the past five. This year they showed a lot of promise, but injuries on defense and a few bad games by the offense and special teams derailed their post season hopes. For the first time in years, the team's cap situation won't hold them back in free agency. Here is my blue print on how to the team and Who Dat Nation marching all the way back to the playoffs.



First we review the team needs (in order):



1. Defensive End



2. Cornerback



3. Guard



4. Linebacker



5. Offensive Tackle



6. Tight End



As with most teams, the Saints could also use more depth at various positions, including a QB for the post-Brees era, wide receiver, and in the secondary.



Cap Room: $32.6 million



Continue reading... An interesting article. I agree that this would be a great way to go.Continue reading... https://walterfootball.com/OpenRant/Published/370