|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; An interesting article. I agree that this would be a great way to go. How To Get The Saints Marching Again The New Orleans Saints have gone 7-9 the past three seasons and four of the past five. This year ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-28-2017, 11:36 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Posts: 2,591
|
Walter Football: How To Get The Saints Marching Again.
An interesting article. I agree that this would be a great way to go.
How To Get The Saints Marching Again
The New Orleans Saints have gone 7-9 the past three seasons and four of the past five. This year they showed a lot of promise, but injuries on defense and a few bad games by the offense and special teams derailed their post season hopes. For the first time in years, the team's cap situation won't hold them back in free agency. Here is my blue print on how to the team and Who Dat Nation marching all the way back to the playoffs.
First we review the team needs (in order):
1. Defensive End
2. Cornerback
3. Guard
4. Linebacker
5. Offensive Tackle
6. Tight End
As with most teams, the Saints could also use more depth at various positions, including a QB for the post-Brees era, wide receiver, and in the secondary.
Cap Room: $32.6 million
Continue reading... https://walterfootball.com/OpenRant/Published/370
|Latest Blogs
|
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81269-walter-football-how-get-saints-marching-again.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-29-2017 12:07 AM
|3