Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The Advocate: Saints owner Tom Benson's ownership lawsuit 1 week away from trial

Saints owner Tom Benson's ownership lawsuit 1 week away from trial

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Probably the most underestimated story of the Saints year... Twitter...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-30-2017, 03:14 PM   #1
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 12,916

Blog Entries: 23
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Probably the most underestimated story of the Saints year...
Views: 65
Reply With Quote
Old 01-30-2017, 04:13 PM   #2
LB Mentallity
 
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 14,209
Blog Entries: 55
Re: Saints owner Tom Benson's ownership lawsuit 1 week away from trial
I thought it was all over. Oh well..As the world turns
hagan714 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-30-2017, 04:38 PM   #3
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,632
Re: Saints owner Tom Benson's ownership lawsuit 1 week away from trial
Do y'all understand that only non-voting stock in the franchise are up to debate? Tom Benson personally holds all of the voting stock so regardless of what is determined he will be in absolute control of the Saints. Read up on it a little. Even the story linked mentions this VERY important point. But it sounds more critical to falsely imply that actual ownership control is being judged, which it is not.
AsylumGuido is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-30-2017, 04:40 PM   #4
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,632
Re: Saints owner Tom Benson's ownership lawsuit 1 week away from trial
Originally Posted by jeanpierre View Post
Probably the most underestimated story of the Saints year...

https://twitter.com/SaintsNOW/status/826153265121415169
Underestimated? More like over-blown. Yes, lots of money in play, but not team ownership.
AsylumGuido is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-30-2017, 06:05 PM   #5
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,632
Re: Saints owner Tom Benson's ownership lawsuit 1 week away from trial
An important snippet from the article ...

The key question for many Saints fans is whether the trial would impact control over the teams -- it won't. The financial shares at stake involve only non-voting stock. Tom Benson maintains control by owning all of the voting shares in the team.
AsylumGuido is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-30-2017, 06:09 PM   #6
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: NOLA
Posts: 1,773
Re: Saints owner Tom Benson's ownership lawsuit 1 week away from trial
By the way, that picture of Tom, Gayle and Rita says it all. Tells the whole story just look at their faces. Family. Drama. Sucks.
73Saint is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« New Orleans doesn't need a new stadium, but it needs to start planning another Superdome renovation | Coach Replacements »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81290-saints-owner-tom-bensons-ownership-lawsuit-1-week-away-trial.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 01-30-2017 03:39 PM 1
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 01-30-2017 03:35 PM 2


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:48 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts