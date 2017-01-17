|
Probably the most underestimated story of the Saints year...
|01-30-2017, 03:14 PM
Threaded by jeanpierre
Probably the most underestimated story of the Saints year...
|01-30-2017, 04:38 PM
Re: Saints owner Tom Benson's ownership lawsuit 1 week away from trial
Do y'all understand that only non-voting stock in the franchise are up to debate? Tom Benson personally holds all of the voting stock so regardless of what is determined he will be in absolute control of the Saints. Read up on it a little. Even the story linked mentions this VERY important point. But it sounds more critical to falsely imply that actual ownership control is being judged, which it is not.
Re: Saints owner Tom Benson's ownership lawsuit 1 week away from trial
Originally Posted by jeanpierreUnderestimated? More like over-blown. Yes, lots of money in play, but not team ownership.
Re: Saints owner Tom Benson's ownership lawsuit 1 week away from trial
An important snippet from the article ...
Re: Saints owner Tom Benson's ownership lawsuit 1 week away from trial
By the way, that picture of Tom, Gayle and Rita says it all. Tells the whole story just look at their faces. Family. Drama. Sucks.
