|01-30-2017, 04:59 PM
|#1
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 3,889
Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!
|01-30-2017, 05:13 PM
|#3
Mmm That Smell!
Join Date: Oct 1998
Location: Metairie Terrace
Posts: 2,573
Re: Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!
|01-30-2017, 05:18 PM
|#5
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,374
Re: Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!
Now can ya'll stop crying?
|01-30-2017, 05:25 PM
|#6
Hou Saints Fan
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 4,737
Re: Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!
Championship
|01-30-2017, 05:36 PM
|#8
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,632
Re: Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!
I'm going to miss him on NFL Radio, but great news it finally took place.
|01-30-2017, 05:41 PM
|#9
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,521
Re: Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!
Better lb. coach than we have had in a long, long time.
|01-30-2017, 05:49 PM
|#10
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 2,943
Saints hire Mike Nolan to coach LBs
That's the second guy we have on staff that has head coaching experience AND defensive coordinator experience. (Dennis Allen)
Saints hire former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan to coach linebackers | NOLA.com
