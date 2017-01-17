Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints hire Mike Nolan as linebackers coach | ProFootballTalk Twitter...

Old 01-30-2017, 04:59 PM   #1
Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!
Saints hire Mike Nolan as linebackers coach | ProFootballTalk

Old 01-30-2017, 05:12 PM   #2
Re: Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!
Hope it works out. BTW it seems like everyone out there is a former 49ers coach.
Old 01-30-2017, 05:13 PM   #3
Re: Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Nolan
Old 01-30-2017, 05:15 PM   #4
Re: Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!
That's pretty sweet. He's been a solid defensive mind for a long time. I'm surprised he was out of coaching. Good hire, though. Hopefully it pays dividends.
Old 01-30-2017, 05:18 PM   #5
Re: Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!
Now can ya'll stop crying?
Old 01-30-2017, 05:25 PM   #6
Re: Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!
Championship
Old 01-30-2017, 05:29 PM   #7
Re: Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!
RC83, you beat me to it ...

Old 01-30-2017, 05:36 PM   #8
Re: Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!
I'm going to miss him on NFL Radio, but great news it finally took place.
Old 01-30-2017, 05:41 PM   #9
Re: Mike Nolan Hired as LB Coach!
Better lb. coach than we have had in a long, long time.
Old 01-30-2017, 05:49 PM   #10
Saints hire Mike Nolan to coach LBs
That's the second guy we have on staff that has head coaching experience AND defensive coordinator experience. (Dennis Allen)

Saints hire former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan to coach linebackers | NOLA.com
