|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Peyton Manning might not be the only superstar NFL quarterback in Washington ... Drew Brees tells TMZ Sports he's also open to the idea of running for office after he hangs up the cleats. The 38-year-old QB is like a ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-31-2017, 05:47 PM
|#1
|
Threaded by SmashMouth
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,785
Blog Entries: 29
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Peyton Manning might not be the only superstar NFL quarterback in Washington ... Drew Brees tells TMZ Sports he's also open to the idea of running for office after he hangs up the cleats.
The 38-year-old QB is like a living God in New Orleans and is incredibly involved in the community -- so, when we saw him at LAX, we asked if he'd thought about politics after his days with the Saints are over.
"It won't be the first thing I do, but I'm not gonna rule it out," Brees told us.
read more
More here also
|
Views: 116
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
|01-31-2017, 05:48 PM
|#2
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,785
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: DREW BREES CONSIDERING POLITICAL CAREER ... Shoots Down Sean Payton Trade Rumors
Does he have the Chalmette vote?
|01-31-2017, 06:28 PM
|#3
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,460
Blog Entries: 45
|
Re: DREW BREES CONSIDERING POLITICAL CAREER ... Shoots Down Sean Payton Trade Rumors
|01-31-2017, 08:39 PM
|#4
|
Moderator
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: New Haven Ct
Posts: 22,468
|
Re: DREW BREES CONSIDERING POLITICAL CAREER ... Shoots Down Sean Payton Trade Rumors
Can I vote.
|01-31-2017, 09:03 PM
|#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 3,895
|
Re: DREW BREES CONSIDERING POLITICAL CAREER ... Shoots Down Sean Payton Trade Rumors
Imagine the outrage amongst Saints fans if he were liberal. Pretty damn sure he isn't but that would alieanate a lot of fans.
|02-01-2017, 02:41 AM
|#6
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: D.C.
Posts: 3,393
|
Re: DREW BREES CONSIDERING POLITICAL CAREER ... Shoots Down Sean Payton Trade Rumors
Originally Posted by ChrisXVIBy the time he puts his hat into politics, he'll be long gone out of here.
And here's an indicator.......... he's involved with Jimmy John's.
Along with his trademarked submarine sandwiches and kosher pickles, Downstate fast-food mogul Jimmy John Liautaud,
is serving up some spicy don't-tread-on-me politics and big dollops of GOP campaign contributions these days.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81311-drew-brees-considering-political-career-shoots-down-sean-payton-trade-rumors.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-31-2017 06:01 PM
|1
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-31-2017 06:00 PM
|3