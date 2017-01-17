Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
DREW BREES CONSIDERING POLITICAL CAREER ... Shoots Down Sean Payton Trade Rumors

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Peyton Manning might not be the only superstar NFL quarterback in Washington ... Drew Brees tells TMZ Sports he's also open to the idea of running for office after he hangs up the cleats. The 38-year-old QB is like a ...

01-31-2017, 05:47 PM
SmashMouth
Peyton Manning might not be the only superstar NFL quarterback in Washington ... Drew Brees tells TMZ Sports he's also open to the idea of running for office after he hangs up the cleats.



The 38-year-old QB is like a living God in New Orleans and is incredibly involved in the community -- so, when we saw him at LAX, we asked if he'd thought about politics after his days with the Saints are over.
"It won't be the first thing I do, but I'm not gonna rule it out," Brees told us.

read more

More here also

01-31-2017, 05:48 PM
Re: DREW BREES CONSIDERING POLITICAL CAREER ... Shoots Down Sean Payton Trade Rumors
Does he have the Chalmette vote?
01-31-2017, 06:28 PM
Re: DREW BREES CONSIDERING POLITICAL CAREER ... Shoots Down Sean Payton Trade Rumors
Originally Posted by SmashMouth View Post
Does he have the Chalmette vote?
Does anyone really have the Chalmette vote? (except for Junior Rodriguez)

01-31-2017, 08:39 PM
Re: DREW BREES CONSIDERING POLITICAL CAREER ... Shoots Down Sean Payton Trade Rumors
Can I vote.
01-31-2017, 09:03 PM
Re: DREW BREES CONSIDERING POLITICAL CAREER ... Shoots Down Sean Payton Trade Rumors
Imagine the outrage amongst Saints fans if he were liberal. Pretty damn sure he isn't but that would alieanate a lot of fans.
02-01-2017, 02:41 AM
Re: DREW BREES CONSIDERING POLITICAL CAREER ... Shoots Down Sean Payton Trade Rumors
Originally Posted by ChrisXVI View Post
Imagine the outrage amongst Saints fans if he were liberal. Pretty damn sure he isn't but that would alieanate a lot of fans.
By the time he puts his hat into politics, he'll be long gone out of here.
And here's an indicator.......... he's involved with Jimmy John's.

Along with his trademarked submarine sandwiches and kosher pickles, Downstate fast-food mogul Jimmy John Liautaud,
is serving up some spicy don't-tread-on-me politics and big dollops of GOP campaign contributions these days.
