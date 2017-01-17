|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Good information on newly hired Special Teams coach Banta: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/...=.9a322eca6104 FWIW - Washington was ranked # 14 on Special teams, New Orleans at # 27 Source: FOOTBALL OUTSIDERS: Innovative Statistics, Intelligent Analysis | 2016 SPECIAL TEAMS RATINGS...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-31-2017, 06:04 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,865
Blog Entries: 1
|
Bradford Banta joins Saints staff
Good information on newly hired Special Teams coach Banta:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/...=.9a322eca6104
FWIW - Washington was ranked #14 on Special teams, New Orleans at #27
Source: FOOTBALL OUTSIDERS: Innovative Statistics, Intelligent Analysis | 2016 SPECIAL TEAMS RATINGS
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81312-bradford-banta-joins-saints-staff.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-31-2017 06:20 PM
|3