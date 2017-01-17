|
|View Poll Results: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl? PICK MORE THAN ONE.
|Hell No...
|4
|28.57%
|Hell No... and Hell No Again
|4
|28.57%
|Hell No... Hell No... Hell No... Hell No... Hell No... Did I make myself clear yet?
|14
|100.00%
|I love Atlanta in this game
|1
|7.14%
|Hell Yes for Foreverfan to wear a Saints Cat Suit at the game
|25
|100.00%
|Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 14. You may not vote on this poll
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; YOU CAN PICK MORE THAN ONE ANSWER Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl? If so... give reasons for... If not... give reasons against......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-31-2017, 06:12 PM
|#1
|
10,000+ Posts!!
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 10,475
Blog Entries: 5
|
Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
YOU CAN PICK MORE THAN ONE ANSWER
Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
If so... give reasons for...
If not... give reasons against...
|
Last edited by foreverfan; 01-31-2017 at 06:51 PM..
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
|01-31-2017, 06:27 PM
|#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,646
|
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
I have hated them for the last 50 years ... longer than most here have been alive. As badly as I hate the Cowboys, I'd rather see them win again than the damned FailClowns.
|01-31-2017, 06:35 PM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 2,946
|
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
**** no!
|01-31-2017, 06:35 PM
|#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,646
|
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
Any bets on how WillNotSaints81 votes in this poll?
|01-31-2017, 06:40 PM
|#6
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,646
|
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
Don't forget you can vote for multiple options!
|01-31-2017, 06:42 PM
|#7
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,395
|
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
I am pulling for them to lose!
But even if they win, we won ours FIRST!
|01-31-2017, 07:09 PM
|#8
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,381
|
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
I'll be bigly disappointed if the Pats don't win by 40.
|01-31-2017, 07:16 PM
|#9
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 1,672
|
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk
|01-31-2017, 07:22 PM
|#10
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,203
|
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
This game is going to be another eye sore for the NFL. Gonna be a blowout by the half.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81313-anybody-pulling-atlanta-superbowl.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-31-2017 06:42 PM
|1
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-31-2017 06:34 PM
|1