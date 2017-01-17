Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
View Poll Results: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl? PICK MORE THAN ONE.
Hell No... 4 28.57%
Hell No... and Hell No Again 4 28.57%
Hell No... Hell No... Hell No... Hell No... Hell No... Did I make myself clear yet? 14 100.00%
I love Atlanta in this game 1 7.14%
Hell Yes for Foreverfan to wear a Saints Cat Suit at the game 25 100.00%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 14. You may not vote on this poll

Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; YOU CAN PICK MORE THAN ONE ANSWER Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl? If so... give reasons for... If not... give reasons against......

Like Tree11Likes

Reply
Page 1 of 3 1 23
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-31-2017, 06:12 PM   #1
10,000+ Posts!!
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 10,475
Blog Entries: 5
Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
YOU CAN PICK MORE THAN ONE ANSWER

Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?

If so... give reasons for...
If not... give reasons against...



jnormand and halloween 65 like this.
Last edited by foreverfan; 01-31-2017 at 06:51 PM..
foreverfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-31-2017, 06:20 PM   #2
10,000+ Posts!!
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 10,475
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?



jnormand likes this.
Last edited by foreverfan; 01-31-2017 at 06:52 PM..
foreverfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-31-2017, 06:27 PM   #3
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,646
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
I have hated them for the last 50 years ... longer than most here have been alive. As badly as I hate the Cowboys, I'd rather see them win again than the damned FailClowns.
jlouhill likes this.
AsylumGuido is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-31-2017, 06:35 PM   #4
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 2,946
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
**** no!
AsylumGuido and K Major like this.
jnormand is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-31-2017, 06:35 PM   #5
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,646
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
Any bets on how WillNotSaints81 votes in this poll?
Danno likes this.
AsylumGuido is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-31-2017, 06:40 PM   #6
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,646
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
Don't forget you can vote for multiple options!


AsylumGuido is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-31-2017, 06:42 PM   #7
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,395
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
I am pulling for them to lose!

But even if they win, we won ours FIRST!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: mic drop.jpg Views: 0 Size: 2.7 KB ID: 11860  
WhoDat!656 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-31-2017, 07:09 PM   #8
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,381
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
I'll be bigly disappointed if the Pats don't win by 40.
saintfan and Beastmode like this.
Danno is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-31-2017, 07:16 PM   #9
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 1,672
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?


Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk
44Champs is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 01-31-2017, 07:22 PM   #10
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,203
Re: Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl?
This game is going to be another eye sore for the NFL. Gonna be a blowout by the half.
Beastmode is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 3 1 23

« So.....about me turning on the saints | CSC: If cut, Saints should welcome Jimmy Graham home with open arms »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81313-anybody-pulling-atlanta-superbowl.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 01-31-2017 06:42 PM 1
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 01-31-2017 06:34 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:21 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts