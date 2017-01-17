Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley

HOUSTON -- During the 2016 season, defensive end Cameron Jordan talked about the success defensive tackle Nick Fairley had in his first season with the New Orleans Saints. If Jordan wasn't in the backfield, which he frequently was, he'd see ...

Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley


HOUSTON -- During the 2016 season, defensive end Cameron Jordan talked about the success defensive tackle Nick Fairley had in his first season with the New Orleans Saints.

If Jordan wasn't in the backfield, which he frequently was, he'd see Fairley in there being disruptive. Sometimes both of them would be back there antagonizing quarterbacks or running backs.

And Jordan wants a chance to repeat that pattern in 2017.

Story: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley | NOLA.com
Re: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley
So would most of us, he was a pleasant surprise!
Re: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley
I wonder what his asking price is. I hope they resign him, but please don't over pay for hells sake.
Re: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley
I Jordan wants him back just lets make it happen.
Re: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley
I would rather see another NT for the middle.
Re: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley
Fairley and Rankins looked great together rushing the passer.
Re: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley
He said the birth of his daughter really made him grow up and change how he approached things and it definitely showed. Gotta bring him back and let's add another NT in the draft to rotate with Davison.
Re: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley
Originally Posted by ChrisXVI View Post
He said the birth of his daughter really made him grow up and change how he approached things and it definitely showed. Gotta bring him back and let's add another NT in the draft to rotate with Davison.
I love this thought Chris, but how do we carry all the lineman?
