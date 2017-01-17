K Major Site Donor

Join Date: Jan 2013 Location: Bedford, TX Posts: 5,876 Blog Entries: 1

Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley



HOUSTON -- During the 2016 season, defensive end Cameron Jordan talked about the success defensive tackle Nick Fairley had in his first season with the New Orleans Saints.



If Jordan wasn't in the backfield, which he frequently was, he'd see Fairley in there being disruptive. Sometimes both of them would be back there antagonizing quarterbacks or running backs.



And Jordan wants a chance to repeat that pattern in 2017.



Story: HOUSTON -- During the 2016 season, defensive end Cameron Jordan talked about the success defensive tackle Nick Fairley had in his first season with the New Orleans Saints.If Jordan wasn't in the backfield, which he frequently was, he'd see Fairley in there being disruptive. Sometimes both of them would be back there antagonizing quarterbacks or running backs.And Jordan wants a chance to repeat that pattern in 2017.Story: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley | NOLA.com