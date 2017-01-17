|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; HOUSTON -- During the 2016 season, defensive end Cameron Jordan talked about the success defensive tackle Nick Fairley had in his first season with the New Orleans Saints. If Jordan wasn't in the backfield, which he frequently was, he'd see ...
|02-02-2017, 09:59 AM
|#1
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,876
Blog Entries: 1
Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley
HOUSTON -- During the 2016 season, defensive end Cameron Jordan talked about the success defensive tackle Nick Fairley had in his first season with the New Orleans Saints.
If Jordan wasn't in the backfield, which he frequently was, he'd see Fairley in there being disruptive. Sometimes both of them would be back there antagonizing quarterbacks or running backs.
And Jordan wants a chance to repeat that pattern in 2017.
Story: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley | NOLA.com
|02-02-2017, 10:38 AM
|#2
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,585
Re: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley
So would most of us, he was a pleasant surprise!
|02-02-2017, 11:17 AM
|#3
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 2,948
Re: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley
I wonder what his asking price is. I hope they resign him, but please don't over pay for hells sake.
|02-02-2017, 01:18 PM
|#4
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,530
Re: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley
I Jordan wants him back just lets make it happen.
|02-02-2017, 02:21 PM
|#5
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,531
Re: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley
I would rather see another NT for the middle.
|02-02-2017, 03:57 PM
|#6
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Mississippi
Posts: 2,580
Re: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley
Fairley and Rankins looked great together rushing the passer.
|02-02-2017, 04:51 PM
|#7
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 3,903
Re: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley
He said the birth of his daughter really made him grow up and change how he approached things and it definitely showed. Gotta bring him back and let's add another NT in the draft to rotate with Davison.
|02-02-2017, 06:09 PM
|#8
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,531
Re: Cameron Jordan would love to see Saints re-sign Nick Fairley
