|02-02-2017, 03:43 PM
|#1
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,876
Blog Entries: 1
Cameron Jordan wants Saints to add a couple cornerbacks in 2017 draft
More tidbits from Cam Jordan.
HOUSTON -- Most people agree the New Orleans Saints' biggest need in the draft is a defensive end, but their top player at that position would like to see the team target another area.
Last year, Cameron Jordan wanted the Saints to draft a defensive tackle to help provide more disruption on the interior. New Orleans proceeded to sign Nick Fairley as a free agent then draft Sheldon Rankins in the first round and David Onyemata in the fourth.
"I'm going to leave the drafting to them," Jordan said Wednesday on Super Bowl 51's radio row. "They seem to be doing well when we go draft a good defensive guy. Now, would I like a high defensive end? Yeah. But at the same time, I'll take a corner."
Story: Cameron Jordan wants Saints to add a couple cornerbacks in 2017 draft | NOLA.com
|02-02-2017, 06:28 PM
|#2
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,589
Re: Cameron Jordan wants Saints to add a couple cornerbacks in 2017 draft
So he doesn't have to share sacks with another end that may get there first.
|02-02-2017, 06:36 PM
|#3
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,531
Re: Cameron Jordan wants Saints to add a couple cornerbacks in 2017 draft
If the front line got better pressure our cb's wouldn't have to cover for so long. Allen blitz's alot and they still don't get there. I don't see 2 (Revis types) but I got to agree about getting better cb.'s, ours are made of glass. I fix the front line first and foremost.
|02-02-2017, 06:38 PM
|#4
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,531
Re: Cameron Jordan wants Saints to add a couple cornerbacks in 2017 draft
|02-02-2017, 09:09 PM
|#5
Site Donor
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 4,869
Re: Cameron Jordan wants Saints to add a couple cornerbacks in 2017 draft
Yeah, we need all kinds of help defensively, Cam. Maybe what we don't need is a teammate talking about what he wants at other positions. Day 1 locker room: awkward
|02-03-2017, 12:41 AM
|#7
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 12,937
Blog Entries: 23
Re: Cameron Jordan wants Saints to add a couple cornerbacks in 2017 draft
