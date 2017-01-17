Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Cameron Jordan wants Saints to add a couple cornerbacks in 2017 draft

More tidbits from Cam Jordan. HOUSTON -- Most people agree the New Orleans Saints' biggest need in the draft is a defensive end, but their top player at that position would like to see the team target another area. Last ...

Cameron Jordan wants Saints to add a couple cornerbacks in 2017 draft
More tidbits from Cam Jordan.




HOUSTON -- Most people agree the New Orleans Saints' biggest need in the draft is a defensive end, but their top player at that position would like to see the team target another area.

Last year, Cameron Jordan wanted the Saints to draft a defensive tackle to help provide more disruption on the interior. New Orleans proceeded to sign Nick Fairley as a free agent then draft Sheldon Rankins in the first round and David Onyemata in the fourth.

"I'm going to leave the drafting to them," Jordan said Wednesday on Super Bowl 51's radio row. "They seem to be doing well when we go draft a good defensive guy. Now, would I like a high defensive end? Yeah. But at the same time, I'll take a corner."

Story: Cameron Jordan wants Saints to add a couple cornerbacks in 2017 draft | NOLA.com
Re: Cameron Jordan wants Saints to add a couple cornerbacks in 2017 draft
So he doesn't have to share sacks with another end that may get there first.
If the front line got better pressure our cb's wouldn't have to cover for so long. Allen blitz's alot and they still don't get there. I don't see 2 (Revis types) but I got to agree about getting better cb.'s, ours are made of glass. I fix the front line first and foremost.

Originally Posted by The Dude View Post
So he doesn't have to share sacks with another end that may get there first.
They didn't get there much last season with who we have now.
Yeah, we need all kinds of help defensively, Cam. Maybe what we don't need is a teammate talking about what he wants at other positions. Day 1 locker room: awkward

After Lebron's comments, these seem perfectly low-key and reasonable.
Originally Posted by ScottF View Post
Yeah, we need all kinds of help defensively, Cam. Maybe what we don't need is a teammate talking about what he wants at other positions. Day 1 locker room: awkward
Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram need to stay off the twittersphere...
