Cameron Jordan wants Saints to add a couple cornerbacks in 2017 draft









HOUSTON -- Most people agree the New Orleans Saints' biggest need in the draft is a defensive end, but their top player at that position would like to see the team target another area.



Last year, Cameron Jordan wanted the Saints to draft a defensive tackle to help provide more disruption on the interior. New Orleans proceeded to sign Nick Fairley as a free agent then draft Sheldon Rankins in the first round and David Onyemata in the fourth.



"I'm going to leave the drafting to them," Jordan said Wednesday on Super Bowl 51's radio row. "They seem to be doing well when we go draft a good defensive guy. Now, would I like a high defensive end? Yeah. But at the same time, I'll take a corner."



