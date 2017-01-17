Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Uh-oh, he mentions how good this draft is for CB, S, and RB. Please don't take a running back! And can we get some FN linebackers, for Pete's sake?! Am I the only one who thinks our LB corps has ...

Old 02-03-2017, 01:54 PM   #1
500th Post
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Gulf Coast
Posts: 603
Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
Uh-oh, he mentions how good this draft is for CB, S, and RB. Please don't take a running back! And can we get some FN linebackers, for Pete's sake?! Am I the only one who thinks our LB corps has been sub-par for years? Even going back to Haslett days, too little attention was given to upgrading speed and playmaking at linebacker. At least we had Vilma for a little while, and I'm encouraged by Anthony's stoutness, when healthy. I'd like to see an injection of talent at OLB. Anyone else?

Sean Payton: Saints have to improve on defense - NFL.com
halloween 65 likes this.
"Happiness only real when shared." - Chris McCandless
02-03-2017, 02:06 PM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 2,949
Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
I watched this this morning. He's not going to show his hand regarding the draft. So I wouldn't take much he said as reality.

I'm pretty positive we're going LB and pass rusher first. Unless someone is targeted in FA.
02-03-2017, 02:43 PM   #3
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,534
Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
Originally Posted by turbo_dog View Post
Uh-oh, he mentions how good this draft is for CB, S, and RB. Please don't take a running back! And can we get some FN linebackers, for Pete's sake?! Am I the only one who thinks our LB corps has been sub-par for years? Even going back to Haslett days, too little attention was given to upgrading speed and playmaking at linebacker. At least we had Vilma for a little while, and I'm encouraged by Anthony's stoutness, when healthy. I'd like to see an injection of talent at OLB. Anyone else?

Sean Payton: Saints have to improve on defense - NFL.com
S, OLB, NT, CB, and TE are on my list. I think we draft a CB and pick up a good one in FA. I also hope we can get the ILB from Carolina and slide Anthony back in the middle enabling Robertson to go back outside then draft a bad a$$ OLB. Stupar, Ellerbe, Anthony, FA Carolina, Robertson would improve our lb.'s. It's all in vein without crushing the pocket, insert NT to beef the middle, resign Kruger and Ediboli at DE.
02-03-2017, 02:50 PM   #4
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,883
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
Originally Posted by halloween 65 View Post
resign Kruger at DE.
I'd let Paul walk. He had virtually no impact last season coming off the edge.
dizzle88 likes this.
02-03-2017, 03:05 PM   #5
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,883
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
Originally Posted by jnormand View Post

I'm pretty positive we're going LB and pass rusher first. Unless someone is targeted in FA.
I'm with you and I'd like to know what other LB at any college level that checks all of the boxes more so than Reuben Foster. No way I'd pass up this kid (assuming he is there at #11) who could become arguably the next Luke Kuechly for years to come.

More importantly, the Saints have added Mike Nolan to coach up our LB crew.
saintsfan1976 likes this.
02-03-2017, 03:56 PM   #6
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 7,589
Blog Entries: 3
Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
Don't belive everything you hear/read.

That leads to endless "protests"
jnormand likes this.
02-03-2017, 04:38 PM   #7
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Posts: 2,290
Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
Originally Posted by K Major View Post
I'd let Paul walk. He had virtually no impact last season coming off the edge.
Agreed, Kruger was just as bad as Richardson, zero impact. DE is a must in this draft. The last time we had an acceptable defense was when we had two DEs that could rush the passer.
K Major likes this.
02-03-2017, 05:16 PM   #8
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,586
Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
I'm just glad we didn't sign Kruger to that massive deal that Payton originally planned before Cleveland beat us to him.
saintsfan1976 likes this.
02-03-2017, 05:24 PM   #9
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 7,589
Blog Entries: 3
Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
Originally Posted by dizzle88 View Post
I'm just glad we didn't sign Kruger to that massive deal that Payton originally planned before Cleveland beat us to him.
for a change....
02-03-2017, 05:26 PM   #10
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 7,589
Blog Entries: 3
Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
I'm high on Reuben also. He's a franchise LB. Whatever that is...
