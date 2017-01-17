halloween 65 1000 Posts +

Join Date: Sep 2011 Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana Posts: 4,534

Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker Originally Posted by turbo_dog



Sean Payton: Saints have to improve on defense - NFL.com Uh-oh, he mentions how good this draft is for CB, S, and RB. Please don't take a running back! And can we get some FN linebackers, for Pete's sake?! Am I the only one who thinks our LB corps has been sub-par for years? Even going back to Haslett days, too little attention was given to upgrading speed and playmaking at linebacker. At least we had Vilma for a little while, and I'm encouraged by Anthony's stoutness, when healthy. I'd like to see an injection of talent at OLB. Anyone else? S, OLB, NT, CB, and TE are on my list. I think we draft a CB and pick up a good one in FA. I also hope we can get the ILB from Carolina and slide Anthony back in the middle enabling Robertson to go back outside then draft a bad a$$ OLB. Stupar, Ellerbe, Anthony, FA Carolina, Robertson would improve our lb.'s. It's all in vein without crushing the pocket, insert NT to beef the middle, resign Kruger and Ediboli at DE.