Uh-oh, he mentions how good this draft is for CB, S, and RB. Please don't take a running back! And can we get some FN linebackers, for Pete's sake?! Am I the only one who thinks our LB corps has ...
Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
Uh-oh, he mentions how good this draft is for CB, S, and RB. Please don't take a running back! And can we get some FN linebackers, for Pete's sake?! Am I the only one who thinks our LB corps has been sub-par for years? Even going back to Haslett days, too little attention was given to upgrading speed and playmaking at linebacker. At least we had Vilma for a little while, and I'm encouraged by Anthony's stoutness, when healthy. I'd like to see an injection of talent at OLB. Anyone else?
Sean Payton: Saints have to improve on defense - NFL.com
Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
I watched this this morning. He's not going to show his hand regarding the draft. So I wouldn't take much he said as reality.
I'm pretty positive we're going LB and pass rusher first. Unless someone is targeted in FA.
Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
Originally Posted by turbo_dogS, OLB, NT, CB, and TE are on my list. I think we draft a CB and pick up a good one in FA. I also hope we can get the ILB from Carolina and slide Anthony back in the middle enabling Robertson to go back outside then draft a bad a$$ OLB. Stupar, Ellerbe, Anthony, FA Carolina, Robertson would improve our lb.'s. It's all in vein without crushing the pocket, insert NT to beef the middle, resign Kruger and Ediboli at DE.
Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
Originally Posted by jnormandI'm with you and I'd like to know what other LB at any college level that checks all of the boxes more so than Reuben Foster. No way I'd pass up this kid (assuming he is there at #11) who could become arguably the next Luke Kuechly for years to come.
More importantly, the Saints have added Mike Nolan to coach up our LB crew.
Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
I'm just glad we didn't sign Kruger to that massive deal that Payton originally planned before Cleveland beat us to him.
Re: Coach Says Team Needs to Improve Defense - Shocker
