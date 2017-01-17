Saints/Pelicans Trust Issue Settled With Heirs

Threaded by AsylumGuido 1000 Posts + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 3,658

In an often too public battle with Tom Bensons heirs, a final settlement has been reached. Mr. Benson can now turn over sole control of the Saints and Pelicans franchise to his wife Gayle when he passes. May that be many years in the future. The 89 year old Patriarch, had to defend his competency among other issues during the battle. No details will be made public according to the agreement, but here are statements from both sides.



Released by the Trustees:



The Rita Benson LeBlanc, Ryan LeBlanc and Renee Benson Trusts have agreed to a binding settlement agreement with Tom Benson involving ownership interests in the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans sports teams.



While specific terms of the settlement will remain confidential, according to trustees Bobby Rosenthal and Mary Rowe, the settlement "is a winning proposition for the City and people of New Orleans and fans of the Saints and Pelicans everywhere."



"The New Orleans Saints are among the elite, iconic franchises in professional sports, and the Pelicans are making their mark as a highly competitive and successful franchise in its own right, as well as an important part of the fabric of the City of New Orleans. Keeping these two teams in New Orleans and ensuring their future vitality has always been the highest priority for the family beneficiaries and the trustees. We are optimistic about the future success and prosperity of these two franchises."



"From the beginning of this lengthy legal process, our sole objective has been to ensure that any exchanged assets were of fair and equal value. We believe this settlement does just that, and are pleased with this ultimate outcome."



Bobby Rosenthal and Mary RoweTrustees



Statement regarding Benson family settlement



Statement of Benson Family Settlement



The terms of a settlement between Mr. Benson and his heirs has been completed and is final.



February 3, 2017



New Orleans, La.  Today, the terms of a settlement between Mr. Benson and his heirs has been completed and is final. The process started two years ago in federal court and now all lawsuits are either final and or dismissed.



