this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints/Pelicans Trust Issue Settled With Heirs In an often too public battle with Tom Bensons heirs, a final settlement has been reached. Mr. Benson can now turn over sole control of the Saints and Pelicans franchise to his wife Gayle ...
02-04-2017
Saints/Pelicans Trust Issue Settled With Heirs
In an often too public battle with Tom Bensons heirs, a final settlement has been reached. Mr. Benson can now turn over sole control of the Saints and Pelicans franchise to his wife Gayle when he passes. May that be many years in the future. The 89 year old Patriarch, had to defend his competency among other issues during the battle. No details will be made public according to the agreement, but here are statements from both sides.
Released by the Trustees earlier.
Here is the trustees statement on Benson settlement The Rita Benson LeBlanc, Ryan LeBlanc and Renee Benson (cont) TwitLonger — When you talk too much for Twitter
New Orleans Saints
Statement regarding Benson family settlement
Read | Statement of Benson Family Settlement
Statement of Benson Family Settlement
The terms of a settlement between Mr. Benson and his heirs has been completed and is final.
Re: Saints/Pelicans Trust Issue Settled With Heirs
One more distraction out of the way.
