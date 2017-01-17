New Orleans Saints to re-sign fullback John Kuhn

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 21,794

Blog Entries: 29 Rating: (0 votes - average)



The Saints are re-signing fullback John Kuhn to a one-year deal with an $80,000 signing bonus, according to a source familiar with the transaction.



Kuhn, who is expected to sign the contract Friday, originally joined the Saints on a one-year deal during training camp after spending nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers.







read more The New Orleans Saints are keeping a key member of the backfield.The Saints are re-signing fullback John Kuhn to a one-year deal with an $80,000 signing bonus, according to a source familiar with the transaction.Kuhn, who is expected to sign the contract Friday, originally joined the Saints on a one-year deal during training camp after spending nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Attached Thumbnails

