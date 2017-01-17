|
The New Orleans Saints are keeping a key member of the backfield. The Saints are re-signing fullback John Kuhn to a one-year deal with an $80,000 signing bonus, according to a source familiar with the transaction. Kuhn, who is expected
|
|
|02-04-2017, 01:33 PM
|#1
Threaded by SmashMouth
The New Orleans Saints are keeping a key member of the backfield.
The Saints are re-signing fullback John Kuhn to a one-year deal with an $80,000 signing bonus, according to a source familiar with the transaction.
Kuhn, who is expected to sign the contract Friday, originally joined the Saints on a one-year deal during training camp after spending nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
|02-04-2017, 07:19 PM
|#2
SaintsWillWin
Re: New Orleans Saints to re-sign fullback John Kuhn
Championship!
