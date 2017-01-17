Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page NOLA.com New Orleans Saints to re-sign fullback John Kuhn

New Orleans Saints to re-sign fullback John Kuhn

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The New Orleans Saints are keeping a key member of the backfield. The Saints are re-signing fullback John Kuhn to a one-year deal with an $80,000 signing bonus, according to a source familiar with the transaction. Kuhn, who is expected ...

Like Tree1Likes
  • 1 Post By WhoDat!656

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-04-2017, 01:33 PM   #1
Threaded by SmashMouth
I donated, did you?
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,794

Blog Entries: 29
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
The New Orleans Saints are keeping a key member of the backfield.

The Saints are re-signing fullback John Kuhn to a one-year deal with an $80,000 signing bonus, according to a source familiar with the transaction.

Kuhn, who is expected to sign the contract Friday, originally joined the Saints on a one-year deal during training camp after spending nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers.



read more

Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: -d841cb7517d0f57f.jpg Views: 0 Size: 68.7 KB ID: 11864  

Views: 68
Reply With Quote
Old 02-04-2017, 07:19 PM   #2
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,396
Re: New Orleans Saints to re-sign fullback John Kuhn
Championship!
saintfan likes this.
WhoDat!656 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Saints/Pelicans Trust Issue Settled With Heirs | No More Greenbrier for the Saints in 2017! »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:19 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts