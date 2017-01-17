|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Morten Andersen finally boots his way into Pro Football Hall of Fame! 3rd Saint in the NFL Hall of Fame He finally got the votes needed after coming up short the previous four years. Andersen was a finalist for the ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-04-2017, 08:11 PM
|#1
|
10,000+ Posts!!
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 10,481
Blog Entries: 5
|
Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Morten Andersen finally boots his way into Pro Football Hall of Fame!
3rd Saint in the NFL Hall of Fame
He finally got the votes needed after coming up short the previous four years.
Andersen was a finalist for the Hall of Fame in the last four years. Andersen has
become the second true kicker to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Jan Stenerud
was the first kicker elected in 1991.
The "Great Dane," as he is nicknamed, is a native of Copenhagen, Denmark. During his
career, Andersen played for five teams and kicked in the NFL for 25 seasons. Andersen
spent 13 seasons in the Crescent City with the New Orleans Saints. He is known for being
the all-time leading scorer for the Black and Gold and the Atlanta Falcons, with whom he
spent a combined eight seasons.
|
GET RID OF CRIMINALS!!! FUNNY... CLICK HERE!!!
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
|02-04-2017, 08:28 PM
|#2
|
Hou Saints Fan
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 4,747
|
Re: Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame
WHO DAT
It's about time too
|02-04-2017, 08:47 PM
|#4
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: Baton Rouge, La
Posts: 662
|
Re: Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame
About damn time, this made my weekend
|02-04-2017, 10:16 PM
|#6
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,794
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame
|02-04-2017, 10:20 PM
|#7
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,794
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame
|02-04-2017, 10:54 PM
|#8
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Washington State
Posts: 516
|
Re: Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Originally Posted by SmashMouthAbsolute money....thank you for posting.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|