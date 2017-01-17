Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Morten Andersen finally boots his way into Pro Football Hall of Fame! 3rd Saint in the NFL Hall of Fame He finally got the votes needed after coming up short the previous four years.

02-04-2017, 08:11 PM
Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Morten Andersen finally boots his way into Pro Football Hall of Fame!

3rd Saint in the NFL Hall of Fame

He finally got the votes needed after coming up short the previous four years.
Andersen was a finalist for the Hall of Fame in the last four years. Andersen has
become the second true kicker to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Jan Stenerud
was the first kicker elected in 1991.



The "Great Dane," as he is nicknamed, is a native of Copenhagen, Denmark. During his
career, Andersen played for five teams and kicked in the NFL for 25 seasons. Andersen
spent 13 seasons in the Crescent City with the New Orleans Saints. He is known for being
the all-time leading scorer for the Black and Gold and the Atlanta Falcons, with whom he
spent a combined eight seasons.
02-04-2017, 08:28 PM
Re: Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame
WHO DAT

It's about time too
02-04-2017, 08:34 PM
Re: Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame



02-04-2017, 08:47 PM
Re: Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame
About damn time, this made my weekend
02-04-2017, 09:24 PM
Re: Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Well deserved, congrats!
02-04-2017, 10:16 PM
Re: Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame


02-04-2017, 10:20 PM
Re: Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame

02-04-2017, 10:54 PM
Re: Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Absolute money....thank you for posting.
