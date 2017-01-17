foreverfan 10,000+ Posts!!

Morten Andersen finally in Pro Football Hall of Fame Morten Andersen finally boots his way into Pro Football Hall of Fame!



3rd Saint in the NFL Hall of Fame



He finally got the votes needed after coming up short the previous four years.

Andersen was a finalist for the Hall of Fame in the last four years. Andersen has

become the second true kicker to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Jan Stenerud

was the first kicker elected in 1991.







The "Great Dane," as he is nicknamed, is a native of Copenhagen, Denmark. During his

career, Andersen played for five teams and kicked in the NFL for 25 seasons. Andersen

spent 13 seasons in the Crescent City with the New Orleans Saints. He is known for being

the all-time leading scorer for the Black and Gold and the Atlanta Falcons, with whom he

