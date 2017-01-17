|
...does the NFL and King Roger make us go to their new stadium and watch them unfurl the banner on that opening Thur night? and would you care?
|
|
|02-05-2017, 12:08 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 4,871
|
So the Falcons win...
...does the NFL and King Roger make us go to their new stadium and watch them unfurl the banner on that opening Thur night?
and would you care?
|02-05-2017, 12:11 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 3,908
|
Re: So the Falcons win...
We're not that much of a draw nationally... I think it would be a team like the Packers.
|02-05-2017, 01:12 PM
|#3
|
Im BACK!!!!!
Join Date: Sep 2008
Location: The Barrio, H-town
Posts: 5,502
|
Re: So the Falcons win...
You know thats what they would want..
|02-05-2017, 01:23 PM
|#4
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,400
|
Re: So the Falcons win...
I could care less. I hope they lose. This is going to be a good game. I think the Patriots have the better all around team. They're defense is better than the Falcons D. It could go either way though.
|02-05-2017, 01:47 PM
|#5
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Posts: 2,600
|
Re: So the Falcons win...
I'd be happy with that scenario. The Saints would have the opportunity to ruin their banner night.
|02-05-2017, 02:13 PM
|#6
|
Bounty Money $$$
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: 5800 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA.
Posts: 14,613
|
Re: So the Falcons win...
Godhell will try to give us the finger while giving Atlanta the thumbs up.
|02-05-2017, 03:23 PM
|#8
|
Moderator
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: New Haven Ct
Posts: 22,477
|
Re: So the Falcons win...
Hate, the Failclowns.
|02-05-2017, 03:43 PM
|#9
|
500th Post
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 614
|
Re: So the Falcons win...
|02-05-2017, 04:01 PM
|#10
|
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 14,225
Blog Entries: 55
|
Re: So the Falcons win...
If they win I say Bravo and take all the crap I gave to fans of the Falcons ten fold with a smile. I love hating the falclowns but always love the bitter rivalry.
Panthers would be the hardest pill take. Cam and the boys have killed any all respect I had for them as a team. Theirs is a bitter hate period.
