So the Falcons win...

...does the NFL and King Roger make us go to their new stadium and watch them unfurl the banner on that opening Thur night? and would you care?

So the Falcons win...
...does the NFL and King Roger make us go to their new stadium and watch them unfurl the banner on that opening Thur night?

and would you care?
Re: So the Falcons win...
We're not that much of a draw nationally... I think it would be a team like the Packers.
Re: So the Falcons win...
You know thats what they would want..
Re: So the Falcons win...
I could care less. I hope they lose. This is going to be a good game. I think the Patriots have the better all around team. They're defense is better than the Falcons D. It could go either way though.
Re: So the Falcons win...
I'd be happy with that scenario. The Saints would have the opportunity to ruin their banner night.
Re: So the Falcons win...
Godhell will try to give us the finger while giving Atlanta the thumbs up.
Re: So the Falcons win...
They suck.
Re: So the Falcons win...
Hate, the Failclowns.
Re: So the Falcons win...
Originally Posted by ScottF View Post
...does the NFL and King Roger make us go to their new stadium and watch them unfurl the banner on that opening Thur night?

and would you care?
I was thinking about this scenario. Basically, if the Saints could ruin there unfurling, great, otherwise, no. But, agree with Chris, they would probably put a higher profile team in that game.
Re: So the Falcons win...
If they win I say Bravo and take all the crap I gave to fans of the Falcons ten fold with a smile. I love hating the falclowns but always love the bitter rivalry.

Panthers would be the hardest pill take. Cam and the boys have killed any all respect I had for them as a team. Theirs is a bitter hate period.
