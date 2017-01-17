|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; BooDat The MVP award is sh!t. This post needs to stay in the Saints discussion. I don't care that Drew never won the MVP, its all about winning the hardware. Guess what Cam and Matt... So close yet so far ...
|02-06-2017, 12:13 AM
|#1
For all the MVP honks
BooDat
The MVP award is sh!t. This post needs to stay in the Saints discussion. I don't care that Drew never won the MVP, its all about winning the hardware. Guess what Cam and Matt... So close yet so far away. Feel that knife turning in your back FailClowns when you thought you won it all up by 25 points. I can honestly say our future is brighter than yours. May all the bad things in life happen to you and only you. FailClowns=Choke Artist
|02-06-2017, 12:18 AM
|#2
Re: For all the MVP honks
I have nothing against Ryan seems like a decent guy but the result of that game is probably going to send him into shock therapy.
|02-06-2017, 12:20 AM
|#3
Re: For all the MVP honks
Starting to seem like a jinx ain't it? I do wish they announced the winners a week or two after the Super Bowl, like baseball does with their awards. Giving out all those awards the night before the championship game is a real awkward look.
