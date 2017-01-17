Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
New Orleans Saints reportedly working on holding joint practices with Houston Texans

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; HOUSTON  The New Orleans Saints might hold joint practices with the Houston Texans again this season. Saints head coach Sean Payton told Mark Berman of KRIV, Fox's affiliate in Houston, that New Orleans is working to hold joint practices ...

HOUSTON  The New Orleans Saints might hold joint practices with the Houston Texans again this season.

Saints head coach Sean Payton told Mark Berman of KRIV, Fox's affiliate in Houston, that New Orleans is working to hold joint practices with the Texans, an arrangement the two teams have enjoyed in the past.

Full story: New Orleans Saints reportedly working on holding joint practices with Houston Texans | Saints | theadvocate.com
