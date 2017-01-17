|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Last 2 years. Maybe the 2017 season the Saints should go to the SB and show how its done to win it....
|
|
|02-06-2017, 05:48 PM
|#1
|
|
2 NFC South teams, 2 losses
Last 2 years.
Maybe the 2017 season the Saints should go to the SB and show how its done to win it.
|02-06-2017, 06:05 PM
|#2
|
|
Re: 2 NFC South teams, 2 losses
Sounds like a plan.
|02-06-2017, 06:35 PM
|#3
|
|
Re: 2 NFC South teams, 2 losses
|02-06-2017, 06:56 PM
|#4
|
|
Re: 2 NFC South teams, 2 losses
|02-06-2017, 07:03 PM
|#5
|
|
Re: 2 NFC South teams, 2 losses
|
|
|
|
