|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Have fun; hopefully someone can make the pic bigger....
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-06-2017, 06:24 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,402
|
Caption this!
Have fun; hopefully someone can make the pic bigger.
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|02-06-2017, 06:31 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Shreveport, LA
Posts: 4,228
|
Re: Caption this!
I think his head is going to explode. I'm going to step back.
|02-06-2017, 06:36 PM
|#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,676
|
Re: Caption this!
Oh, my. He's going to go back to tying up damsels on railroad tracks again.
|02-06-2017, 06:38 PM
|#4
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,402
|
Re: Caption this!
Here is mine
|02-06-2017, 06:40 PM
|#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,676
|
Re: Caption this!
Wouldn't want to be working a shift at Home Depot tomorrow.
|02-06-2017, 06:43 PM
|#6
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,676
|
Re: Caption this!
I told him he shouldn't have worn the same suit from the 1998 season loss.
|02-06-2017, 06:47 PM
|#7
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,402
|
Re: Caption this!
|02-06-2017, 06:49 PM
|#8
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,676
|
Re: Caption this!
|02-06-2017, 07:21 PM
|#10
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 4,874
|
Re: Caption this!
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81387-caption.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|02-06-2017 06:41 PM
|4
|Caption this!
|This thread
|Refback
|02-06-2017 06:38 PM
|1