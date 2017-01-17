Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Caption this!

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum

Old 02-06-2017, 06:24 PM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,402
Caption this!
Have fun; hopefully someone can make the pic bigger.
Old 02-06-2017, 06:31 PM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Shreveport, LA
Posts: 4,228
Re: Caption this!


I think his head is going to explode. I'm going to step back.
Old 02-06-2017, 06:36 PM   #3
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,676
Re: Caption this!


Oh, my. He's going to go back to tying up damsels on railroad tracks again.
Old 02-06-2017, 06:38 PM   #4
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,402
Re: Caption this!
Here is mine
Old 02-06-2017, 06:40 PM   #5
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,676
Re: Caption this!


Wouldn't want to be working a shift at Home Depot tomorrow.
Old 02-06-2017, 06:43 PM   #6
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,676
Re: Caption this!


I told him he shouldn't have worn the same suit from the 1998 season loss.
Old 02-06-2017, 06:47 PM   #7
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,402
Re: Caption this!
Originally Posted by AsylumGuido View Post


I told him he shouldn't have worn the same suit from the 1998 season loss.
Blank didn't buy the failclowns until 2002.
Old 02-06-2017, 06:49 PM   #8
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,676
Re: Caption this!
Originally Posted by WhoDat!656 View Post
Blank didn't buy the failclowns until 2002.
I know. But he still had that old ugly assed suit back then.
Old 02-06-2017, 07:17 PM   #9
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: San Francisco, CA
Posts: 12,306
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Caption this!


This may be the heart attack I've been hoping he'd have...
Old 02-06-2017, 07:21 PM   #10
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 4,874
Re: Caption this!
Originally Posted by saintfan View Post

I know that look...guess I have to change the old man's diaper again.
