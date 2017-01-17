Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page im thinking this is difference between Elite and non elite

im thinking this is difference between Elite and non elite

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Matt's helmet &quot;randomly&quot; stops working - Talk About the Falcons - Falcons Life Forums Reading that, if Matt Ryan was truly an elite QB, he would be changing the play or calling the play at the line....

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-06-2017, 08:16 PM   #1
500th Post
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Posts: 844
im thinking this is difference between Elite and non elite
Matt's helmet "randomly" stops working - Talk About the Falcons - Falcons Life Forums

Reading that, if Matt Ryan was truly an elite QB, he would be changing the play or calling the play at the line.
Vrillon82 is online now   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« Some fun to look at on Falcons boards | Caption this! »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81392-im-thinking-difference-between-elite-non-elite.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 02-06-2017 08:39 PM 1
im thinking this is difference between Elite and non elite This thread Refback 02-06-2017 08:17 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:57 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts