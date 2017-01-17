|
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
|02-07-2017, 04:36 PM
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
|02-07-2017, 04:37 PM
Resident Swede
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
D-line coach/run game coordinator??? That's an odd combination if I ever heard one.
|02-07-2017, 04:38 PM
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
|02-07-2017, 04:38 PM
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
His first interview with NC State from a few years ago...Very confident, capable coach...
|02-07-2017, 04:40 PM
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
|02-07-2017, 04:40 PM
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
I was hoping for the other guy because of the track record he had at Missouri... But alrighty. Welcome aboard Nielsen!
Edit: Craig Kuligowski... That was the other guy.
|02-07-2017, 04:48 PM
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
Yea! A Wolfpacker. My old stomping grounds. I was photo editor of The Technician, the NC State newspaper, for two years.
|02-07-2017, 05:07 PM
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
Great!!! I think so anyway...........we shall see.
