Saints Have a D-Line Coach!

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...

Old 02-07-2017, 04:35 PM   #1
Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
Old 02-07-2017, 04:36 PM   #2
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
SOURCES: Nielsen Headed To The NFL - Nc State - Scout
Old 02-07-2017, 04:37 PM   #3
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
D-line coach/run game coordinator??? That's an odd combination if I ever heard one.
Old 02-07-2017, 04:38 PM   #4
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
Old 02-07-2017, 04:38 PM   #5
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
His first interview with NC State from a few years ago...Very confident, capable coach...

Old 02-07-2017, 04:40 PM   #6
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
Originally Posted by Crusader View Post
D-line coach/run game coordinator??? That's an odd combination if I ever heard one.
Well, sounds like he knows a little something about knocking the snot out of people...

He talks in terms of "knock-backs"...
Old 02-07-2017, 04:40 PM   #7
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
I was hoping for the other guy because of the track record he had at Missouri... But alrighty. Welcome aboard Nielsen!

Edit: Craig Kuligowski... That was the other guy.
Old 02-07-2017, 04:48 PM   #8
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
Yea! A Wolfpacker. My old stomping grounds. I was photo editor of The Technician, the NC State newspaper, for two years.
Old 02-07-2017, 05:07 PM   #9
Re: Saints Have a D-Line Coach!
Great!!! I think so anyway...........we shall see.
