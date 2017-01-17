Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Nick Underhill's analysis: One of the Saints' biggest goals this offseason should be adding speed to the defense

Nick Underhill's analysis: One of the Saints' biggest goals this offseason should be adding speed to the defense

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; BY NICK UNDERHILL | NUNDERHILL@THEADVOCATE.COM Nick Underhill FEB 7, 2017 - 3:36 PM Sean Payton often talks about &#8220;the game.&#8221; He watches the Super Bowl intently to see what the two remaining teams are doing and how they got to ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-08-2017, 10:07 PM   #1
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,922
Blog Entries: 1
Nick Underhill's analysis: One of the Saints' biggest goals this offseason should be adding speed to the defense
BY NICK UNDERHILL | NUNDERHILL@THEADVOCATE.COM
Nick Underhill

FEB 7, 2017 - 3:36 PM



Sean Payton often talks about “the game.”

He watches the Super Bowl intently to see what the two remaining teams are doing and how they got to that point. Two years ago, he mentioned how the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks played defense. Last year, the Denver Broncos' pass rush stood out.

It's time to add speed to our defense.

Full story :Nick Underhill's analysis: One of the Saints' biggest goals this offseason should be adding speed to the defense | Saints | theadvocate.com
"Excellence is never an accident. It is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, and intelligent execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives - choice, not chance, determines your destiny." - Aristotle
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« Saints mailbag: Answering 25 questions as the team heads deeper into the offseason | What the mock drafts are saying about the Saints' pick at No. 11 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81422-nick-underhills-analysis-one-saints-biggest-goals-offseason-should-adding-speed-defense.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Nick Underhill's analysis: One of the Saints' biggest goals this offseason should be adding speed to the defense This thread Refback 02-08-2017 10:37 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:40 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts