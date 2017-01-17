|
|
|
Nick Underhill's analysis: One of the Saints' biggest goals this offseason should be adding speed to the defense
BY NICK UNDERHILL | NUNDERHILL@THEADVOCATE.COM
Nick Underhill
FEB 7, 2017 - 3:36 PM
Sean Payton often talks about “the game.”
He watches the Super Bowl intently to see what the two remaining teams are doing and how they got to that point. Two years ago, he mentioned how the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks played defense. Last year, the Denver Broncos' pass rush stood out.
It's time to add speed to our defense.
Full story :Nick Underhill's analysis: One of the Saints' biggest goals this offseason should be adding speed to the defense | Saints | theadvocate.com
