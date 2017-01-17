dizzle88 5000 POSTS! +

GRADING THE 2016 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: SAFETY



Vonn Bell - has some upside and I believe he is a great tackler, however to say he was touted as a Ball Hawk, he quit on far too many plays. I can remember at least 3 different times a QB overthrew the ball, Bell had a chance at picking it but he intentionally slowed down and let it fall incomplete. There was even a time where a DB looked at him with outstretched arms like "wtf are you doing??"



Jairus Byrd - Had his best season with us but the multiple injuries he's had since he's been here have taken their toll. Give him another year, he improved tackling wise and played better when the coaches actually used him correctly. He is not the deep center fielder that Darren Sharper was, Byrd needs to play closer to the line and read the QB's eyes.



Roman Harper - Thanks for memories Roman, but it was difficult to watch in 2013, it's even worse now. Let him go.



Kenny Vaccaro - Was easily having his best season before he acted out of stupidity and started using PED's. As if he tried to use the "I didn't know they weren't allowed" stance, if we as fans know what NFL players are and aren't allowed to use, then how does someone who's job it is try to get out using that excuse.