7 teams that could be next season's Falcons



Its been four years since the Saints made the playoffs, which is far too long for a team with Drew Brees at quarterback. Will 2017 be the year they end that drought and make a run at a Super Bowl? It very well could be.



No one is really expecting the Saints to contend with the emergence of the Falcons and the Panthers expected to rebound. The Buccaneers are also an up-and-coming team, leaving the Saints with an uphill climb toward a division title in the NFC South. Youd be foolish to count out a team led by Brees and Sean Payton, though.



The Saints have endured three straight 7-9 seasons, largely thanks to an atrocious defense. The offense has ranked in the top two in yards in each of the past three years, while the defense has been 27th or worse each season. As a result, the Saints have a clear direction toward improving the roster: address the defense.



With the 11th overall pick and $28.7 million in cap space, the Saints have the assets to improve drastically on that side of the ball. If they do, theyll be dangerous.



