Fanspeak 2017 NFL Draft Simulator
I know these aren't exactly realistic, but def help pass the time.
I chose CBS rankings.
11: R1P11
EDGE DEREK BARNETT
TENNESSEE
42: R2P10
CB DESMOND KING
IOWA
76: R3P12
LB KENDELL BECKWITH
LSU
116: R4P11
TE JAKE BUTT
MICHIGAN
197: R6P12
G SEAN HARLOW
OREGON STATE
232: R7P11
QB SEFO LIUFAU
COLORADO
Fanspeak's On the Clock NFL Mock Draft Simulator
