Fanspeak 2017 NFL Draft Simulator

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I know these aren't exactly realistic, but def help pass the time. I chose CBS rankings. 11: R1P11 EDGE DEREK BARNETT TENNESSEE 42: R2P10 CB DESMOND KING IOWA 76: R3P12 LB KENDELL BECKWITH LSU 116: R4P11 TE JAKE BUTT MICHIGAN ...

Fanspeak 2017 NFL Draft Simulator
I know these aren't exactly realistic, but def help pass the time.

I chose CBS rankings.

11: R1P11
EDGE DEREK BARNETT
TENNESSEE

42: R2P10
CB DESMOND KING
IOWA

76: R3P12
LB KENDELL BECKWITH
LSU

116: R4P11
TE JAKE BUTT
MICHIGAN

197: R6P12
G SEAN HARLOW
OREGON STATE

232: R7P11
QB SEFO LIUFAU
COLORADO


Fanspeak's On the Clock NFL Mock Draft Simulator
