|02-12-2017, 10:25 AM
Threaded by SmashMouth
The Saints are in decent shape with their salary cap for the first time in a few years. They enter this offseason without having to restructure or chop contracts to give themselves money to play with. New Orleans stands about $30 million under the projected cap, according to OverTheCap.com.
With Drew Brees at 38 years old and entering the final year of his contract, I would assume the Saints will attempt to be aggressive in landing some immediate impact players. The problem the Saints will face is the amount of teams with an eye-popping amount of cap space.
Nineteen teams carry more space into this year's spending spree than the Saints. Plus, 13 teams holding more than $40 million in space (Cleveland has more than $100 million in space).
The Saints will have the room to make a monster splash if they want to go that route. But New Orleans has a few holes it might yearn to fill. So going all in on one player would probably be a mistake. Spend smart, but spend often should be the Saints' mantra in about a month when free agency opens.
|02-12-2017, 10:35 AM
Re: Can the Saints afford a free-agent splash?
The Saints have splashed before - actually, more like belly flopped in their free agent spending. I dont mind if they spend every dime of their cap space, as long as it's not on injury-prone FA's that can't stay on the field.
