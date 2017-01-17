Can the Saints afford a free-agent splash?

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 21,810

With Drew Brees at 38 years old and entering the final year of his contract, I would assume the Saints will attempt to be aggressive in landing some immediate impact players. The problem the Saints will face is the amount of teams with an eye-popping amount of cap space.



Nineteen teams carry more space into this year's spending spree than the Saints. Plus, 13 teams holding more than $40 million in space (Cleveland has more than $100 million in space).







The Saints will have the room to make a monster splash if they want to go that route. But New Orleans has a few holes it might yearn to fill. So going all in on one player would probably be a mistake. Spend smart, but spend often should be the Saints' mantra in about a month when free agency opens.



