this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; After three straight 7-9 seasons, the New Orleans Saints are looking to shake off the mediocrity with the help of some upgrades in the offseason. The Saints are likely to have some money to spend (around $25 million) but the ...
|02-14-2017, 05:17 PM
|#1
Five pending free agents the Saints should consider signing
After three straight 7-9 seasons, the New Orleans Saints are looking to shake off the mediocrity with the help of some upgrades in the offseason. The Saints are likely to have some money to spend (around $25 million) but the team should be prudent in its search. There will be good players available in free agency that could help the squad.
Full story:Five Pending Free Agents The Saints Should Consider Signing
|02-14-2017, 05:39 PM
|#2
Re: Five pending free agents the Saints should consider signing
Anyone who doesnt have a long track record of injuries would be fine with me.
|02-14-2017, 05:39 PM
|#3
Re: Five pending free agents the Saints should consider signing
Man, Andre Branch is starting to grow on me. Shouldn't cost much and he's in his prime. I don't think we need a superstar at that position with the heat Jordan and Rankins will be bringing.
|02-14-2017, 06:02 PM
|#4
Re: Five pending free agents the Saints should consider signing
|02-14-2017, 06:15 PM
|#5
Re: Five pending free agents the Saints should consider signing
