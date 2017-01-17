triman 500th Post

EARLY THOUGHTS ON DRAFT AND FREE AGENCY Looking a the 2017 draft class these things stick out to me



Secondary and Running Back stick out as the strength of this year's draft



The depth and quality of this year's Offensive line and Linebackers is weak.



Given the above information it would appear that the team, would want to address the OL and LB in FA if possible.



This would conversely mean that if you plan to draft OL and LB you would need to do so early.



IMHO DE , CB , OG are our primary needs.



Lack of a quality pass rush was the most blaring problem with our defense last yr. Coming a close second was our CB play and depth.



So how do we approach this offseason?



First less look at Free agent rankings



Melvin Ingram, Kevin Zeitler would be my top targets.



Donte Hightower, Zach Brown, T.J. Lang , Andrew Norwell being other lower rated options.



First Tier pass rushers and CB are very costly and I would rather draft than overpay.



Logan Ryan is interesting option as second tier CB



Drafting at #11 several defensive prospects would be available at or near our pick. Rueben Foster LB, Solomon Thomas DE, Derek Barnett DE.



Given the depth at DB there should be several possible CB available in the 2nd and 3rd RDs Gareon Conley, Adoree Jackson, Quincy Wilson.



Hassen Raddeck LB, T.J. Watt LB other possible 2nd picks



Of course this early it is way too early to consider these moves because Free agency really has to be taken care of because it changes draft strategy completely.



Any ,thoughts , opinons?