02-16-2017, 10:00 AM
|#1
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,974
Blog Entries: 1
Drew Brees and the Saints can sit tight for one more year, but then what?
This could have been a far more nerve-racking offseason for the New Orleans Saints.
Drew Brees would have been the NFL headliner for the free agent class of 2017. It wouldn't have mattered that he had just turned 38 a month ago. The guy still plays at an elite level and there's no question teams (cough, Denver, cough) would line up to land Brees.
Full story:Drew Brees and the Saints can sit tight for one more year, but then what? | NOLA.com
Let me tell you what winning means . youre willing to go longer, work harder, give more than anyone else." Vince Lombardi
02-16-2017, 10:17 AM
|#2
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,694
Re: Drew Brees and the Saints can sit tight for one more year, but then what?
Another piece by NOLA.com's drama queen, Larry Holder. Also known for buying into the bounty lies hook, line and sinker.
02-16-2017, 10:29 AM
|#3
Site Donor
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 3,557
Re: Drew Brees and the Saints can sit tight for one more year, but then what?
Really. Isn't next season enough to worry about?
