K Major Site Donor

Join Date: Jan 2013 Location: Bedford, TX Posts: 5,974 Blog Entries: 1

Drew Brees and the Saints can sit tight for one more year, but then what?



This could have been a far more nerve-racking offseason for the New Orleans Saints.



Drew Brees would have been the NFL headliner for the free agent class of 2017. It wouldn't have mattered that he had just turned 38 a month ago. The guy still plays at an elite level and there's no question teams (cough, Denver, cough) would line up to land Brees.



Full story: This could have been a far more nerve-racking offseason for the New Orleans Saints.Drew Brees would have been the NFL headliner for the free agent class of 2017. It wouldn't have mattered that he had just turned 38 a month ago. The guy still plays at an elite level and there's no question teams (cough, Denver, cough) would line up to land Brees.Full story: Drew Brees and the Saints can sit tight for one more year, but then what? | NOLA.com