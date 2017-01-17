Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; This could have been a far more nerve-racking offseason for the New Orleans Saints. Drew Brees would have been the NFL headliner for the free agent class of 2017. It wouldn't have mattered that he had just turned 38 a ...

Drew Brees and the Saints can sit tight for one more year, but then what?


This could have been a far more nerve-racking offseason for the New Orleans Saints.

Drew Brees would have been the NFL headliner for the free agent class of 2017. It wouldn't have mattered that he had just turned 38 a month ago. The guy still plays at an elite level and there's no question teams (cough, Denver, cough) would line up to land Brees.

Full story:Drew Brees and the Saints can sit tight for one more year, but then what? | NOLA.com
Let me tell you what winning means. youre willing to go longer, work harder, give more than anyone else."  Vince Lombardi
Re: Drew Brees and the Saints can sit tight for one more year, but then what?
Another piece by NOLA.com's drama queen, Larry Holder. Also known for buying into the bounty lies hook, line and sinker.
Re: Drew Brees and the Saints can sit tight for one more year, but then what?
Really. Isn't next season enough to worry about?
