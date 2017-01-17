Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints should stay away from WR market come free agency time

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Wide receiver is one position group for the New Orleans Saints without much headache this offseason. The young corps of Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Willie Snead and Brandon Coleman is one of, if not the best ensemble of wide receivers ...

Old 02-18-2017, 09:23 AM   #1
SmashMouth
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,856

Wide receiver is one position group for the New Orleans Saints without much headache this offseason.

The young corps of Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Willie Snead and Brandon Coleman is one of, if not the best ensemble of wide receivers in the NFL. Plus all of them are young and come with an inexpensive price tag ... for now.

This means the Saints won't have to pry open their wallet for any receiver when free agency opens in March. There's no need to pursue Alshon Jeffery, Victor Cruz, Terrelle Pryor, Kenny Stills or anyone else.



The Saints will focus on taking care of their own receivers with Snead and Coleman as exclusive rights free agents. In this scenario, the two players would only become actual free agents if the Saints opted not to bring them back. Also, the contract terms as an exclusive rights free agent are low.

read more on NOLA

Old 02-18-2017, 09:35 AM   #2
neugey
Posts: 3,509
Re: Saints should stay away from WR market come free agency time
Unless there is someone with Joe Horn upside, yes pass.
Old 02-18-2017, 10:32 AM   #3
ScottF
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 4,894
Re: Saints should stay away from WR market come free agency time
or a cheap vet that will give some depth

Maybe take a flyer on a 7th rounder, but def not before. Our track record on developing 'project' receivers isn't great
Old 02-18-2017, 10:45 AM   #4
Join Date: Oct 2009
dizzle88
Re: Saints should stay away from WR market come free agency time
Somebody more reliable than Brandon Coleman, then I'd say go for it.

Otherwise, address defense entirely.
