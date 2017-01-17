|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Wide receiver is one position group for the New Orleans Saints without much headache this offseason. The young corps of Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Willie Snead and Brandon Coleman is one of, if not the best ensemble of wide receivers ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-18-2017, 09:23 AM
|#1
|
Threaded by SmashMouth
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,856
Blog Entries: 29
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Wide receiver is one position group for the New Orleans Saints without much headache this offseason.
The young corps of Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Willie Snead and Brandon Coleman is one of, if not the best ensemble of wide receivers in the NFL. Plus all of them are young and come with an inexpensive price tag ... for now.
This means the Saints won't have to pry open their wallet for any receiver when free agency opens in March. There's no need to pursue Alshon Jeffery, Victor Cruz, Terrelle Pryor, Kenny Stills or anyone else.
The Saints will focus on taking care of their own receivers with Snead and Coleman as exclusive rights free agents. In this scenario, the two players would only become actual free agents if the Saints opted not to bring them back. Also, the contract terms as an exclusive rights free agent are low.
read more on NOLA
|
Views: 31
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|02-18-2017, 10:32 AM
|#3
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 4,894
|
Re: Saints should stay away from WR market come free agency time
|02-18-2017, 10:45 AM
|#4
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,605
|
Re: Saints should stay away from WR market come free agency time
Somebody more reliable than Brandon Coleman, then I'd say go for it.
Otherwise, address defense entirely.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|