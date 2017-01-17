|
It looks as if the New Orleans Saints will focus on bringing in offensive and defensive line help in free agency, and may let some of their CB and RB needs fall to the draft. New Orleans Saints Head Coach
|
|
|02-20-2017, 10:08 AM
|#1
|
|
Sean Paytons Offseason Plan Coming Into View
It looks as if the New Orleans Saints will focus on bringing in offensive and defensive line help in free agency, and may let some of their CB and RB needs fall to the draft.
New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton recently spoke with Saints writer John DeShazier about the teams offseason, their 2016 season, and the future of the team. And the way he talked about the draft may indicate how the team plans to address some of their roster holes.
Full story:New Orleans Saints: Sean Payton's Offseason Plan Coming Into View
|
