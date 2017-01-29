|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Jimmy Garoppolo's agent, Donald Yee, represents Saints coach Sean Payton, with whom Bears GM Ryan Pace worked for ten years in New Orleans. There are all kinds of connections to be made like this around the NFL, but Pace's connections ...
|02-20-2017, 03:57 PM
FUTUTE QB?
Jimmy Garoppolo's agent, Donald Yee, represents Saints coach Sean Payton, with whom Bears GM Ryan Pace worked for ten years in New Orleans.
There are all kinds of connections to be made like this around the NFL, but Pace's connections to Garoppolo especially stand out. Payton and Pace's Saints were rumored to be infatuated with Garoppolo in the 2014 draft and allegedly considered taking him toward the end of the first round. Payton, Pace, and Garoppolo are all alums of Eastern Illinois. Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, "Yee knows well just how much Payton and Pace valued Garoppolo in the (2014) draft," and "putting a deal together between those two wouldnt be difficult."
Jimmy Garoppolo - New England Patriots - 2017 Player Profile - Rotoworld.com
|02-20-2017, 04:21 PM
Re: FUTUTE QB?
Too much $ and draft picks. We'll continue to ride that expensive Brees train, as well we should.
