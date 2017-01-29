K Major Site Donor

Saints Free agency targets: Andre Ellington may be an underrated playmaker



As Ive said before, tailback is an area to upgrade for the New Orleans Saints in 2017. While Mark Ingram is blazing his own path through the history books, a receiving compliment to him in the backfield has not emerged. No Saints tailback averaged 30+ receiving yards for just the second time since Sean Payton was hired as head coach. Its the first time since 2006 that none of the rostered tailbacks broke even the 20+ receiving yards mark.



So with free agency looming just three weeks away, now is as good a time as any to begin looking at players the Saints may pursue. The first player in my series of free agent profiles is Arizona Cardinals tailback Andre Ellington.





