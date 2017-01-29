|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; By John Sigler -- Canal Street Chronicles As Ive said before, tailback is an area to upgrade for the New Orleans Saints in 2017. While Mark Ingram is blazing his own path through the history books, a receiving compliment to ...
|
|
02-21-2017, 09:53 AM
Saints Free agency targets: Andre Ellington may be an underrated playmaker
By John Sigler -- Canal Street Chronicles
As Ive said before, tailback is an area to upgrade for the New Orleans Saints in 2017. While Mark Ingram is blazing his own path through the history books, a receiving compliment to him in the backfield has not emerged. No Saints tailback averaged 30+ receiving yards for just the second time since Sean Payton was hired as head coach. Its the first time since 2006 that none of the rostered tailbacks broke even the 20+ receiving yards mark.
So with free agency looming just three weeks away, now is as good a time as any to begin looking at players the Saints may pursue. The first player in my series of free agent profiles is Arizona Cardinals tailback Andre Ellington.
Full story:http://www.canalstreetchronicles.com...ated-playmaker
