Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Fairley Staying?

Fairley Staying?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Nick Fairley - New Orleans Saints - 2017 Player Profile - Rotoworld.com Looks like we'll have a pretty good line this season and with alphabet and the addition of a good DE will even be better....

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-21-2017, 01:41 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2004
Location: Georgia
Posts: 6,012
Blog Entries: 3
Fairley Staying?
Nick Fairley - New Orleans Saints - 2017 Player Profile - Rotoworld.com

Looks like we'll have a pretty good line this season and with alphabet and the addition of a good DE will even be better.
CheramieIII is online now   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714

Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

Old 02-21-2017, 01:44 PM   #2
LB Mentallity
 
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 14,286
Blog Entries: 56
Re: Fairley Staying?
The Saints have two promising young defensive tackles in Sheldon Rankins and David Onyemata, which could make Fairley expendable.
hagan714 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 02-21-2017, 01:50 PM   #3
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2004
Location: Georgia
Posts: 6,012
Blog Entries: 3
Re: Fairley Staying?
Originally Posted by hagan714 View Post
The Saints have two promising young defensive tackles in Sheldon Rankins and David Onyemata, which could make Fairley expendable.
I thought they said that as an afterthought if he didn't sign. Very good rotation with all and the other cast of characters.
CheramieIII is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Saints should stay away from WR market come free agency time | FUTUTE QB? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81597-fairley-staying.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 02-21-2017 01:52 PM 1
Fairley Staying? This thread Refback 02-21-2017 01:47 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:58 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts