Biggest impact? New Coaching Or New Players?

After multiple sub .500 seasons Saints fans still believe that we are going to be a playoff team with a possibility to come out of nowhere again. I have been studying the possible players at position of need from the information provided by our knowledgeable members

Biggest impact? New Coaching Or New Players?
After multiple sub .500 seasons Saints fans still believe that we are going to be a playoff team with a possibility to come out of nowhere again. I have been studying the possible players at position of need from the information provided by our knowledgeable members.......thank you for sharing.

We usually try to fill needs in free agency and then try to draft BPA available during the draft. Sometimes it's BPA and at other times Payton is gambling that we are adding what is hopefully an impact player.
Sign Zeitler for 10 million dollars and Fairley for 10 million dollars....this still leaves us 10 million with out restructures to sign a couple of mid tier free agents and rookies I believe.
If we draft DE and LB'er on the first two days then we may have some talent to play with if we fill in holes with developmental potential at other areas of needed depth.

This brings me to my question: If we bring in a nice mix of veterans and high draft picks will the difference be the new talent on the field? Or do you feel like the new coaches and position coaches will bring fresh creative ideas and teach technique while putting the players in the best position to succeed?

We will of course still be running the offense under Payton and the defense under Allen......just sayin'
Re: Biggest impact? New Coaching Or New Players?
Coaching.

GW got a bunch of unwanted, sub par standard, part time role players together and made a SB winning Defense.
Re: Biggest impact? New Coaching Or New Players?
In the Saints case, this year, with some of the newer talent (e.g. Rankins, Onyemata, Anthony, Davison and some of the UDRFAs) can already tell you with Nolan and Nielsen there will be a dramatic improvement on defense...

It's the Coaching...

Now, if we get some homeruns in FA and Draft, that'll be something special...
Re: Biggest impact? New Coaching Or New Players?
The Football Gods ..... bless us with a healthy season
Re: Biggest impact? New Coaching Or New Players?
New Orleans Saints: Cheers for coach firings may be short-lived | FOX Sports
