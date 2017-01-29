Rugby Saint II Bounty Money $$$

Biggest impact? New Coaching Or New Players?



We usually try to fill needs in free agency and then try to draft BPA available during the draft. Sometimes it's BPA and at other times Payton is gambling that we are adding what is hopefully an impact player.

Sign Zeitler for 10 million dollars and Fairley for 10 million dollars....this still leaves us 10 million with out restructures to sign a couple of mid tier free agents and rookies I believe.

If we draft DE and LB'er on the first two days then we may have some talent to play with if we fill in holes with developmental potential at other areas of needed depth.



This brings me to my question: If we bring in a nice mix of veterans and high draft picks will the difference be the new talent on the field? Or do you feel like the new coaches and position coaches will bring fresh creative ideas and teach technique while putting the players in the best position to succeed?



