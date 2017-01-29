ScottF Site Donor

Our other UFA's Kruger, 31 $3,000,000

Lelito 27 $1,700,000

Harper 34 $1,100,000

Evans 33 $1,000,000 (although we paid him a fair amount more when we cut him, so that # is skewed)



Moore, Hightower, Sanford, Cadet, & Mauti, (and 5-6 others) also are UFA but made less than a million.



Who do we keep?



Will anyone sign Kruger? Can't imagine for anywhere near 3... Lelito has been gifted a starting job and just can't keep it. Moore is probably tops on my list