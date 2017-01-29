|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Kruger, 31 $3,000,000 Lelito 27 $1,700,000 Harper 34 $1,100,000 Evans 33 $1,000,000 (although we paid him a fair amount more when we cut him, so that # is skewed) Moore, Hightower, Sanford, Cadet, & Mauti, (and 5-6 others) also are ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-23-2017, 09:33 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 4,914
|
Our other UFA's
Kruger, 31 $3,000,000
Lelito 27 $1,700,000
Harper 34 $1,100,000
Evans 33 $1,000,000 (although we paid him a fair amount more when we cut him, so that # is skewed)
Moore, Hightower, Sanford, Cadet, & Mauti, (and 5-6 others) also are UFA but made less than a million.
Who do we keep?
Will anyone sign Kruger? Can't imagine for anywhere near 3... Lelito has been gifted a starting job and just can't keep it. Moore is probably tops on my list
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81646-our-other-ufas.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Our other UFA's
|This thread
|Refback
|02-23-2017 09:45 PM
|1
|The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|02-23-2017 09:42 PM
|1