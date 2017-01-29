Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Bacchus Salutes Saints 50th Season

Bacchus Salutes Saints 50th Season

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Bacchus salutes Saints 50th season...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-25-2017, 10:38 AM   #1
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 13,091
Blog Entries: 23
Bacchus Salutes Saints 50th Season


Bacchus salutes Saints 50th season
jeanpierre is online now   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714

Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

Old 02-25-2017, 10:46 AM   #2
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 13,091
Blog Entries: 23
Re: Bacchus Salutes Saints 50th Season
There's a Superdome float, there's a cool Brees & Son Float...

The Stand Up and Get Crunk float is pretty cool...

Really like the Dome Patrol Float...

The float with the Saintsations makes 'em look like they work on Bourbon Street...

Another float features John Gilliam No. 42 and not Darren Sharper No. 42...I think...
jeanpierre is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Daniel Lasco | 2017 Free Agency thread anyone? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81675-bacchus-salutes-saints-50th-season.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Bacchus Salutes Saints 50th Season This thread Refback 02-25-2017 11:06 AM 1
The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 02-25-2017 10:42 AM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:07 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts