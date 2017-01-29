|
Bacchus salutes Saints 50th season...
|
|
02-25-2017, 10:38 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 13,091
Blog Entries: 23
|
Bacchus Salutes Saints 50th Season
|
02-25-2017, 10:46 AM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 13,091
Blog Entries: 23
|
Re: Bacchus Salutes Saints 50th Season
There's a Superdome float, there's a cool Brees & Son Float...
The Stand Up and Get Crunk float is pretty cool...
Really like the Dome Patrol Float...
The float with the Saintsations makes 'em look like they work on Bourbon Street...
Another float features John Gilliam No. 42 and not Darren Sharper No. 42...I think...
|
|
|
|
