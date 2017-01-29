jeanpierre Site Donor 2015

Re: Bacchus Salutes Saints 50th Season There's a Superdome float, there's a cool Brees & Son Float...



The Stand Up and Get Crunk float is pretty cool...



Really like the Dome Patrol Float...



The float with the Saintsations makes 'em look like they work on Bourbon Street...



Another float features John Gilliam No. 42 and not Darren Sharper No. 42...I think...